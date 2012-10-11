Aggressive coverage bothers receivers

The receivers are supposed to be linchpin to opening up the Ravens' long-dormant offense.



Until they prove they can beat press coverage, however, maybe expectations have to be dialed down.



For the second time this season, in a 9-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, they appeared to have trouble beating press coverage from physical defensive backs.



"I don't think it was an issue. It's football. We got great DBs we work on the press every other day with," said Jacoby Jones, who didn't have a catch against Kansas City. "It's all about the timing and the meshing with the offense."



Against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, the Ravens blew a 10-point lead in that 24-23 loss as they failed to score a touchdown in the second half. Then, they blamed it on replacement referees not calling illegal contact after five yards which didn't permit receivers to get free.



Against the Chiefs, the receivers never found the end zone. Kansas City also employed a Cover 1 scheme, which means they only use one deep safety as opposing cornerbacks are at the line of scrimmage to bump receivers off their routes.



The regular refs are back now, so the claim of illegal contact can't be an excuse. Torrey Smith and Jones have blazing speed, but they combined to make three catches against Kansas City.



"We have to handle that. We are getting pressed, getting Cover 1 for the most part in this game. It’s the same thing that they gave us two years ago in the playoff game, and we did a much better job with it," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, alluding to a 30-7 win over the Chiefs for the 2010 season.



Of course, the Ravens also dropped passes in Sunday's game which didn't help the offensive flow, either.



"We were in bunch routes. We did have motions to stacks. We did that sort of thing. The drops were a big part of that," Harbaugh said. "We threw a number of fade routes. We threw a couple wheel routes."



Dallas has has a solid defensive backfield, notably rookie Morris Claiborne and veteran Brandon Carr at cornerback.



"People are willing to match their corners up, and we just need to take advantage of that and make some plays," Harbaugh said. "That’s what our guys want to do.”



Jones is in his first season with Baltimore but feels fully acclimated into the offense.



"I'm on the same page with him. We're good," Jones said of his relationship with Flacco. "I love to be pressed. You miss, it's over."