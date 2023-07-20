MLB All-Star Game locations: 2024, 2025, 2026 and beyond

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game has been around since 1933, serving as one of professional sports’ most historic annual celebrations of its best players.

Two of the next three All-Star Game locations have been determined. The 2024 Midsummer Classic will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, marking the second time the Rangers have hosted and first since 1995.

MLB has also gotten out ahead and locked in Citizens Bank Park for 2026. The Philadelphia Phillies will host the event as part of the league's celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

A location for 2025 has yet to be announced.

Upcoming MLB All-Star Games locations:

2024: Globe Life Field (Texas Rangers) on Tuesday, July 16

2025: Location to be determined

2026: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies), date to be determined

Recent MLB All-Star Game locations:

2023: T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners), NL won 3-2

2022: Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles Dodgers), AL won 3-2

2021: Coors Field (Colorado Rockies), AL won 5-2

2020: All-Star Game canceled, Dodgers awarded 2022 instead

2019: Progressive Field (Cleveland Indians), AL won 4-2

2018: Nationals Park (Washington Nationals), AL won 8-6

2017: Marlins Park (Miami Marlins), AL won 2-1

2016: Petco Park (San Diego Padres), AL won 4-2

2015: Great American Ballpark (Cincinnati Reds), AL won 6-3

2014: Target Field (Minnesota Twins), AL won 5-3

2013: Citi Field (New York Mets), AL won 3-0

2012: Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City Royals), NL won 8-0