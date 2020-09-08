Trending

2008 NBA Redraft: How far does Derrick Rose fall?

Position: PG
School: UCLA
Original Pick: Derrick Rose

The Sonics took a big swing on Westbrook in 2008 and they hit big, getting an MVP and one of the best players at his position for the better part of a decade. Not to mention the fact that Westbrook is probably the most athletic point guard ever. 

Position: PF
School: UCLA
Original Pick: Michael Beasley

Love became one of the very best big men in the league during his time in Minnesota and quickly transitioned into a spot-up ace with the Cavaliers during their championship run with LeBron James in 2016. Shooting has never been more important in the NBA, and Love has plenty of it as a big man. 

Position: PG
School: Memphis
Original Pick: OJ Mayo

Before injuries derailed his career, Derrick Rose was without a doubt the best point guard in the NBA. Would a team only take four years of prime Rose over the field? I'd lean toward yes.

Position: C
School: Stanford
Original Pick: Russell Westbrook

Brook Lopez went from one of the worst big-man defenders in the league with an offensive skillset limited to post-ups, to an All-Defensive candidate who stretches the floor for a title contender. That kind of malleability is valuable and worth a high draft pick. 

Position: C
School: Texas A&M
Original Pick: Kevin Love

In his prime, Jordan was one of the most feared rim protectors in the NBA and an elite rim-runner. That's still a valuable skillset in today's NBA and it's scary to think of what a young DJ would do in the pick and roll with four shooters around him. 

Position: SG
School: Indiana
Original Pick: Danilo Gallinari

Gordon can score on the drive and has limitless range from three. His commitment to a near-perfect shot profile makes him a tantalizing pick for the Knicks here. 

Position: PF
School: N/A
Original Pick: Eric Gordon

Ibaka started his career as a rim-running shot blocker and transitioned into a face-up scorer as his career progressed. Bigs who aren't afraid to evolve are the bigs you want on your team.

Position: PG
School: N/A
Original Pick: Joe Alexander

He's 34 and still balling in the playoffs. It's hard to argue with Dragic's sustained production over the last 11 years and at some point in a redraft, that fact becomes incredibly valuable. 

Position: SF/PF
School: N/A
Original Pick: DJ Augustin

Between injury problems and getting traded in so many blockbuster deals, Gallinari's skills have often gone overlooked. He's a good shooter, passer and ballhandler at the power forward spot and while he certainly lacks the foot speed to keep up on defense, he consistently torches teams who can't make him work defensively.

Position: PG
School: IUPUI
Original Pick: Brook Lopez

Another end-of-the-first-round steal for the Spurs goes high in a redraft. It's almost like San Antonio knows what they're doing or something. 

Position: SF
School: N/A
Original Pick: Jerryd Bayless

Another player from this draft who suffered mightily with the injury bug. People make fun of Batum's contract with the Hornets, but he was a versatile wing who could shoot, defend, handle the ball and make plays for others. Certainly not the worst thing to have on your roster.

Position: PF
School: California
Original Pick: Jason Thompson

If only Ryan Anderson came into the league in 2015 rather than 2008. His ability to hit threes from any distance and sort of keep up on defense would make him a highly sought after player. I mean, just look at what Davis Bertans is about to get in free agency.

Position: C
School: Georgetown
Original Pick: Brandon Rush

Nobody's game aged as fast as Roy Hibbert's did from 2014 to 2015, where he went from one of the best big men in the game on a contender to an end-of-the-bench guy with non-playoff teams. Still, his production when he was still relevant earns him a spot in the lottery.

Position: C
School: Nevada
Original Pick: Anthony Randolph

McGee always had the potential to be great, he just wasn't able to realize his true potential. Still, McGee has proven to be a reliable contributor in the right situation and even as he's aged, he's still an athletic freak. 

Position: PG
School: Texas
Original Pick: Robin Lopez

A crafty scoring guard who's always been able to get buckets from the perimeter despite being undersized. If only he had a shot to play on a true contender where he wasn't one of the top-four scoring options.

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Courtney Lee
Original pick: Marreese Speights

Athletic wings like Lee who can shoot are more valuable today than they were 11 years ago. 

17. Indiana Pacers: Robin Lopez
Original pick: Roy Hibbert

Lopez is another productive big man who's evolved his game over time, just not to the extent of his brother.

18. Washington Wizards: Marreese Speights
Original pick: JaVale McGee

The league's biggest shooting guard would certainly find a way into any rotation today with his shooting touch. 

19. Cleveland Cavaliers: Mario Chalmers
Original pick: JJ Hickson

Say what you want about Chalmers, but he was able to contribute to two championship teams as a starting guard and hit plenty of big shots throughout his career.

20. Charlotte Bobcats: Michael Beasley
Original pick: Alexis Ajinca

At some point, you have to take a swing on Beasley's potential and hope you can figure something out with him. 

21. New Jersey Nets: OJ Mayo
Original pick: Ryan Anderson

Same goes for Mayo, who struggled with off-the-court issues that prevented him from becoming a serious scorer in the NBA. 

22. Orlando Magic: Kosta Koufos
Original pick: Courtney Lee

A big body who can rebound. At this stage, getting a rotation player like Koufos isn't a bad break. 

23. Utah Jazz: JJ Hickson
Original pick: Kosta Koufos

Hickson had a decent career and it's not unreasonable to say he'd have a better resume if he played center the entire time.

24. Seattle Supersonics: Brandon Rush
Original pick: Serge Ibaka

Rush presented good size and shooting during his career and I find it hard to believe a team wouldn't be able to find him useful in today's NBA.

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Jason Thompson
Original pick: Nicolas Batum

We're at that point where it's a bunch of bigs that did some good thins for teams for a little bit. Thompson is one of them. 

26. San Antonio Spurs: Omer Asik
Original pick: George Hill

Asik is too, as he did enough good things to earn him a big contract with the Pelicans. 

27. Memphis Grizzlies: Nikola Pekovic
Original pick: Darrell Arthur

And then there's Pekovic, who was a fan favorite in Minnesota for a short stint playing next to Kevin Love. 

28. Houston Rockets: Luc Mbah Moute
Original pick: Donte Greene

A versatile forward who would spend a lot more time shooting threes these days than when he was drafted. I have a feeling Houston would be all over that. 

29. Seattle Supersonics: Anthony Morrow
Original pick: DJ White

Morrow's jumper never developed into consistent minutes during his career, but it's hard to pass up shooting at this stage of a redraft.

30. Boston Celtics: Anthony Randolph
Original pick: JR Giddens

I wonder what kind of career Randolph would've had on a team that would've focused on developing his jumper and playing him a little more at center. 

