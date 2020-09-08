2008 NBA Redraft: How far does Derrick Rose fall?

19. Cleveland Cavaliers: Mario Chalmers
Original pick: JJ Hickson
Say what you want about Chalmers, but he was able to contribute to two championship teams as a starting guard and hit plenty of big shots throughout his career.
20. Charlotte Bobcats: Michael Beasley
Original pick: Alexis Ajinca
At some point, you have to take a swing on Beasley's potential and hope you can figure something out with him.
21. New Jersey Nets: OJ Mayo
Original pick: Ryan Anderson
Same goes for Mayo, who struggled with off-the-court issues that prevented him from becoming a serious scorer in the NBA.