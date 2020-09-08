2008 NBA Redraft: How far does Derrick Rose fall?

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Courtney Lee

Original pick: Marreese Speights

Athletic wings like Lee who can shoot are more valuable today than they were 11 years ago.

17. Indiana Pacers: Robin Lopez

Original pick: Roy Hibbert

Lopez is another productive big man who's evolved his game over time, just not to the extent of his brother.

18. Washington Wizards: Marreese Speights

Original pick: JaVale McGee

The league's biggest shooting guard would certainly find a way into any rotation today with his shooting touch.