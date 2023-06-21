2023 NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Jordan Hawkins' winning pedigree makes him a valuable draft asset

The Washington Wizards have the eighth pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Here is the latest in our series of draft prospects who could fall around where the Wizards will select...

2023 NBA Draft Wizards Prospect Profile: Jordan Hawkins

Team: Connecticut Huskies

Position: Shooting guard

Age: 21

Height: 6’6

Weight: 195

Wingspan: 6-6

2022/23 stats: 37 G, 16.2 ppg, 1.3 apg, 3.8 rpg, 0.7 spg, 0.5 bpg, 40.9 FG% (4.9/12.0), 38.8 3PT% (2.9/7.6), 88.7 FT% (3.4/3.8)

Player comparison: JJ Redick, Klay Thompson

Projections: NBC Sports Washington 25th, Ringer 21th, Athletic 16th, ESPN 14th, NBADraft.net 14th, Bleacher Report 16th

5 things to know:

* If Hawkins is known for one thing, it’s his sharp shooting from distance. The shooting guard has one of the smoothest strokes in the draft class and his numbers back it up. Hawkins put together an incredible shooting season in 2022-23, knocking down 109 threes for the Huskies, 19 of which came during Connecticut's championship run. During his sophomore season, he shot a very respective 38.8% from three and 40.9 overall. Hands down UConn’s best three-point shooter, Hawkins did not shy away from letting it fly the second the rock touched his hands. It looks effortless how he can fly around a screen and curl into his shot. Hawkins is easily one of the most dangerous catch-and-shoot weapons in the draft.

The way you know how loaded this NBA Draft class is:



Nobody is talking about NCAA Champion, Jordan Hawkins



In a normal class he would be dominating the headlines



Ridiculously deep field



(Via @NoCeilingsNBA 🎥)



pic.twitter.com/F93wD8XtsS — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) June 17, 2023

* Due to Hawkins' height and wingspan, he can be just as productive on the defensive end. After Hawkins’ freshman season at UConn, his numbers improved defensively in all statistical categories. A solid rim protector, but Hawkins primarily belongs on the perimeter defending the opposing team’s guards. Hawkins finds himself in trouble at times on switches when he goes up against bigger and stronger frontcourt players. With some added muscle mass, he would have an easier time holding his own against players who try to body him. Hawkins has the potential to be a consistent 3-And-D player with the right coaching in the NBA.

* It should be a seamless transition for Hawkins into the NBA, in large part due to his ability to play on some of basketball’s biggest stages. Playing in front of a big crowd is nothing new to Hawkins, as he’s been doing it his whole entire basketball career. During the NCAA tournament, there were a lot of marquee teams getting upset, but Hawkins did not let that happen to his Huskies. Hawkins showed that he was able to produce, even at college basketball’s highest level. Hawkins has earned quite a few accolades during his young basketball career, including All-Big East and All-NCAA Tournament honors to go along with his title victory.

* Hawkins grew up in Gaithersburg, MD. Hawkins played ball at Gaithersburg High School for his first two years and then transferred to DeMatha Catholic. During his senior year, he was named the Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year after putting up some very impressive numbers, averaging 19.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game. Hawkins remembers going to his first Wizards game around when he was nine or 10 and watching Gilbert “Agent Zero” Arenas go to work. Playing at Capital One Arena would be nothing new to Hawkins if he were picked by Washington. He played there as a high school standout and then with UConn when they would travel to play against the Georgetown Bulldogs.

"My parent would probably come to every home game."



DeMatha alum Jordan Hawkins on what it would be like to get drafted by the Wizards📽️🔽 @CMillsPXP @ChaseHughesNBCS pic.twitter.com/agjIZVHxWO — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) May 19, 2023

* Basketball runs in the Hawkins family, as he is cousins with fellow NCAA Champion, Angel Reese, of the LSU Tigers. The two grew up falling in love with the game of basketball and would even take each other on during cookouts and family events. Now two National Champions and potentially two NBA and WNBA stars moving forward.

Fit with the Wizards:

Washington could use players who provide athleticism on the wing, can defend on the perimeter, and can score the basketball with confidence.

The Wizards shot the three-ball at a 35.6% clip last season. Adding Hawkins would not only contribute to an increase in that number next season, but it'd provide the Wizards with another long-range threat alongside Corey Kispert. Opposing defenses would have their hands full having to keep a closer eye on Kispert and Hawkins, which would provide more spacing for the offense to work with.

After seeing what Hawkins was able to do during his sophomore year at UConn, the Wizards could use a young guy who is not afraid to come in with a lot of confidence, shoot the rock, and make an immediate splash in the NBA. Coming out of an elite basketball program at UConn and with the shooting talent Hawkins has, he very well could be worth drafting at No. 8.