2023 NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Nick Smith Jr.'s playmaking ability makes his risk worth the reward

With the 2023 NBA Draft weeks away, the Wizards are making preparations to land a player with their lottery pick at No. 8 who will make a difference-maker for the 2023-24 season and beyond.

This past week the Wizards held a workout for Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr., a dynamic combo guard with good size and great length for his position. Smith Jr. leaves defenders guessing with his ability to step back off the dribble and bury the three-pointer, as well as his change of pace to get right to the rim and finish.

Smith Jr., who was a 5-star recruit nationally last summer and the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, decided to stay in his hometown of Arkansas and play for the Razorbacks. After just one season as a Razorback, a majority of which he was sidelined with a right knee injury, Smith Jr. still managed to display what he is capable of on the court. He played in just 17 games at the college level, helping lead the Razorbacks to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Here is the latest player in our series of draft prospects who could end up hearing their name be called with the No. 8 overall pick.

2023 NBA Draft Wizards Prospect Profile: Nick Smith Jr.

Team: Arkansas Razorbacks

Position: Point guard / Shooting guard

Age: 19

Height: 6-5

Weight: 185

Wingspan: 6-8

2022/23 stats: 17 G, 12.5 ppg, 1.7 apg, 1.6 rpg, 0.8 spg, 0.1 bpg, 37.6 FG% (4.5/11.9), 33.8 3PT% (1.4/4.2), 74.0 FT% (2.2/2.9)

Player comparison: Jamal Crawford, Tyrese Maxey

Projections: NBC Sports Washington 11th, Ringer 17th, Athletic 19th, ESPN 14th, NBADraft.net 15th, Bleacher Report 14th

5 things to know:

1. One of the most noteworthy pieces of Smith Jr. history is his tie to Bradley Beal. Smith Jr. is an alumnus of Bradley Beal Elite and was teammates with Brandon Miller, a projected Top 3 pick in this year’s draft. Before the two were SEC rivals, they were teammates one last time in the 2022 Jordan Brand Classic game.

Nick Smith Jr. was the star today at the Jordan Brand Classic practice.



Smith Jr. is an athletic guard that can score the ball and make plays for others. Has a lightning quick first step and can get to the RACK.



Arkansas fans will LOVE this guy next year.pic.twitter.com/E6h7FUhmhY — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 15, 2022

The annual game hosts 22 of the Top 100 high school seniors in the nation. Beal was in attendance for this game watching his players before they head off to compete at the collegiate level. Along with Smith Jr. and Miller, the game had some of the biggest names in the upcoming NBA Draft in Cam Whitmore, Cason Wallace, Dereck Lively II, and Keyonte George. It was Smith Jr. though who stole the show, leading the way with 27 points and earning himself the MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic game.

2. Proving the doubters wrong is going to be key for Smith Jr. heading into the NBA. With a knee injury that sidelined him for parts of the season, Smith Jr. will have to prove his worth no matter what team decides to take a chance on him. It’s always a risk drafting a player with an injury history and minimal collegiate experience, but the juice could be worth the squeeze with Smith Jr.’s upside.

3. Smith Jr.’s ability to score the basketball is an area of strength. When it comes to his shooting, Smith Jr. is capable of side-stepping off the dribble and hitting the shot with a defender draped all over him. During his time as a Razorback, he gradually developed into an off-ball shooting guard, knocking down the catch and shooting the three-pointer, making him more versatile as a scorer. He averaged about four three-pointers per game.

Nick Smith Jr is a better three-point shooter than what his 33% says. He has versatility as a shooter.



A very good shooter off the catch, dribble, and solid movement shooter. He has elite touch and a high release which are two extremely positive indicators for shooting. pic.twitter.com/CKjI3EXawh — Global Scouting (@GlobalScouting_) April 30, 2023

Smith Jr.’s is very good at hesitating and driving hard to the paint. He is looked at as a three-level scorer since he can knock down three-pointers, has a sweet mid-range stroke and can knock down the floater or finish around the rim. In his one season with the Razorbacks, Smith Jr. was outshined at the guard position by Ricky Council IV and Anthony Black, a projected Top 10 pick in the draft. Council IV and Black tallied more minutes and points while playing in twice as many games as Smith Jr. did. While he has a lot to prove, Smith Jr. would give Washington some energized minutes and three-level scoring coming off the bench.

4. One of, if not the strongest part of Smith Jr.’s game is his passing ability. He does such a spectacular job of using his speed and momentum to get into the paint and either throw a lob pass to the big man or kick it out to the open shooter spotted up on the perimeter. Smith Jr. put up decent assist numbers in college, hardly turning the ball over (1.6) each game. His assist numbers don’t necessarily pop off the screen at you but if you’ve watched any of Smith Jr.’s games you’ll be able to see how easy it is for him to draw the double team and dish it to the open man. The Wizards have some sharp shooters in Corey Kispert, Kristaps Porzingis, and Beal and could benefit from having a distributor like Smith Jr. in their lineup.

5. Aside from not living up to the hype and his knee injury, an additional concern to monitor for Smith Jr. would be his defensive game. Known more for his talent on the offensive end, you must be productive on both ends of the floor in the NBA, as Beal is commonly known for getting on his Elite players about.

Smith Jr.’s blocks and steals numbers were low as a Razorback. Getting around screens and jumping the passing lanes are difficult to do while monitoring a knee injury. Injuries are unpredictable at times, but hopefully, Smith Jr. can stay healthy at the next level as a pro.

Fit with the Wizards: The Wizards would benefit from having another playmaker who can come out onto the floor and make an impact whenever the ball is in his hands.

When it comes down to pushing the pace on offense and being able to either take the ball right to the rim or create an open opportunity for a teammate, the Wizards could use a young playmaker in Smith Jr. The rookie would learn a lot from being taken under Beal’s wing, especially considering the relationship the two already have.

Does only one year of collegiate experience mean Smith Jr. won’t be ready for the NBA level right from the jump? Not necessarily. There have been plenty of NBA players over the years who have made an impact after just one year at the collegiate level. The risk is obviously there, but it is the reward Smith Jr. offers that could make him a very special player in the NBA.