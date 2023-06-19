2023 NBA Mock Draft 13.0: Final Edition for draft night

After weeks and months of watching, scouting and analyzing this year's draft class, all that is left is to draft them. Here are NBA Sports Washington's final projections before Adam Silver steps up to the podium and sends Victor Wembanyama to San Antonio.

Team: Metropolitans 92 (France/ International)

Age: 19

Position: PF

Height/Weight: 7'2, 229 lbs



Few NBA prospects enter the league with as much hype and anticipation as Victor Wembanyama. The generational superstar is going to completely re-vamp the San Antonio Spurs and the league as we know it becoming one of the next pillars in the NBA. At 7-foot-2 Wembanyama is a physical marvel with a skill combination that hasn't been seen at this level before. A natural playmaker who can also post up against big men, Wembanyama has a beautiful stroke to knock down shots from pretty much anywhere on the court. And while everyone is rightfully excited about his ability on the offensive end, he also has the capabilities to contend for Defensive Player of the Year during his rookie season. - TB



Team: Alabama Crimson Tide

Year: Freshman

Position: SF

Height/Weight: 6'9, 200 lbs



The Hornets' decision is reportedly coming down to the wire and, while we could find a few reasons to justify them taking Scoot Henderson even with the overlap with LaMelo Ball, Miller's skillset and ceiling ultimately make more sense. He could in the immediate future give Ball a potentially elite 3-point shooter to run the floor with and find in transition. Long-term, he has the high-flying athleticism, efficient scoring and talent off-the-dribble to be a star who averages 20-plus points per game for many years. If the Hornets intend to keep Ball as a part of their future, Miller would likely help that cause because the two could complement each other very well. A shooter to pass the ball to and space the floor should make Ball very happy. - CH



Team: G League Ignite

Age: 19

Position: PG

Height/Weight: 6'2, 195 lbs



Rumors will continue to circulate on what the Trail Blazers will exactly do with this pick up until draft night. The franchise has made it clear that they want to trade this pick away for an already-established star to partner up with Damian Lillard. For now, they own the pick and adding Scoot Henderson to their roster wouldn't be a bad thing.



Henderson would be another talented playmaker in their backcourt and will take some of the offensive burden off of Lillard as they attempt to restructure the roster. He's a talented ballhandler with elite speed and excels at getting the ball in the paint. He'll be a great floor spacer and takes a majority of shots from the midrange. His feel for the game is incredible and his dynamicism makes him a player many free agents would be attracted to playing with. - TB



Team: Villanova Wildcats

Year: Freshman

Position: SF

Height/Weight: 6'6, 200 lbs



Whitmore's ceiling is as high as anyone in this draft class not named Wembanyama. At 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, he boasts a 41-inch vertical leap and an advanced skill set for his age at just 18 years old. Whitmore can create off the dribble, finish with agility and power while also playing tough, versatile defense on the other end. He has star potential if developed properly and the Rockets have a chance to make a significant leap in that area with the hiring of Ime Udoka. Whitmore could someday be a total package wing player not unlike Jaylen Brown, whom Udoka coached in Boston. Some keys for Whitmore to reach his ceiling would be improving his already-decent outside shot and getting better at playmaking for others. - CH



Team: Overtime Elite

Age: 20

Position: PG/SG

Height/Weight: 6'7, 207 lbs



Amen Thompson enters the draft with perhaps the most show-stopping athleticism of all prospects in this year's class. He's an elite ballhandler with a wide range of ball moves and a natural playmaker who can find a way to pass the ball to any teammates on the floor. Right now, he presents the best case for evaluators when considering Overtime Elite's prospects over the past two years.



There are legitimate concerns about his shooting from deep as he was just a 25% shooter from 3-point range on 2.7 attempts per game. His 56.6% mark from the free-throw line suggests there's a lot that needs to develop. But his other skills at the point and defensively will buy teams time to work on that element of his game. - TB 6/35 #6 Orlando Magic: Ausar Thompson



Team: Overtime Elite

Age: 20

Position: SG/ SF

Height/Weight: 6'7, 210 lbs



There has been speculation Ausar Thompson will fall several spots lower than his twin brother, Amen, but ultimately it is going to be very hard for teams to pass up the chance to take a player with his level of athleticism. Choosing between Ausar and Amen is an extremely close call as their numbers in Overtime Elite are essentially identical. In fact, Ausar was arguably more productive statistically. They measured out the same at the combine and both have to work on their outside shots. Both of them, however, have a special blend of size, speed, agility and explosiveness. They have the potential to be two-way stars. Ausar would join a talented group of wings in Orlando with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, while arguably offering the most athletic upside of the trio. - CH 7/35 #7 Indiana Pacers: Taylor Hendricks



Team: Central Florida Knights

Year: Freshman

Position: PF

Height/Weight: 6'9, 210 lbs



A flashy 3-and-D forward with tremendous upside to be a versatile scorer and playmaker. What's not to like? Hendricks closed his freshman season at Central Florida with a 39.4% 3-point mark at 4.6 attempts per game. He's bouncy and has the defensive range to cover multiple positions. The upside comes from his playmaking ability in the short roll. He stands at 6-foot-9 and appears to be more than ready to take the next step to the NBA. - TB 8/35 #8 Washington Wizards: Anthony Black



Team: Arkansas Razorbacks

Year: Freshman

Position: PG

Height/Weight: 6'7, 198 lbs



Black could be the perfect foundational piece for the new Michael Winger era. He's a uniquely versatile defender at 6-foot-7 with quick feet and a high motor, plus he makes everyone else around him better with his creative passing and innate feel for the game. Black would help them set a defensive tone at the point of attack and be the type of table-setter who could help other prospects collected along the way flourish on the offensive end. The long-term star potential also appears to be there, as he boasts a 39-inch vertical leap and unusual size for his position. That ceiling, however, will be dependent on him developing a 3-point shot and also learning how to limit turnovers. New Wizards GM Will Dawkins may see some similarities between Black and Josh Giddey, whom he helped draft in OKC. - CH 9/35 #9 Utah Jazz: Jarace Walker



Team: Houston Cougars

Year: Freshman

Position: PF

Height/Weight: 6'8, 240 lbs



In a draft that is void of big men aside from Wembanyama, Jarace Walker has the opportunity to be selected in the top half of the lottery. His per-40 rebounding numbers (9.8) given his utilization at Houston are impressive. Already, he has the power and body to match up against current NBA stars. The little playmaking he does show with the ball in his hand also is a look into what he could develop into. Look for a team that needs help in their interior defense to snag him. - TB 10/35 #10 Dallas Mavericks: Dereck Lively II



Team: Duke Blue Devils

Year: Freshman

Position: C

Height/Weight: 7'1, 230 lbs



Lively II is a classic big man NBA prospect who has traits you can't teach (he's 7-foot-1), can block shots and rebound, but has a raw offensive skillset that will ultimately determine his ceiling. The shot-blocking, though, might be special. He averaged 2.4 blocks per game last year at Duke, including a ridiculous 4.7 blocks per-40 minutes. He had eight blocks and 14 rebounds against UNC in February. In this case, the Mavericks opt to help their defense and avoid overlap at guard with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. In that sense, Lively could be a perfect fit in the short term for a team that wants to win now. - CH 11/35 #11 Orlando Magic (via Bulls): Cason Wallace



Team: Kentucky Wildcats

Year: Freshman

Position: PG/SG

Height/Weight: 6'4, 193 lbs



Wallace appears to be a safe bet to have a long and successful career as an NBA point guard. He's got the size (6-4), skillset and motor that suggests a very high floor. If his ceiling proves to be higher than expected, he could be a late-lottery steal. Wallace is a disruptive, physical defender and on offense displays an advanced feel for the game with his ball-handling and passing. He isn't the fastest player but tends to get past defenders due to his timing and strength. Wallace's 3-point shot will need to improve, but he has a smooth motion and a fairly quick release. - CH 12/35 #12 Oklahoma City Thunder: Gradey Dick



Team: Kansas Jayhawks

Year: Freshman

Position: SF

Height/Weight: 6'8, 205 lbs



There has been speculation Ausar Thompson will fall several spots lower than his twin brother, Amen, but ultimately it is going to be very hard for teams to pass up the chance to take a player with his level of athleticism. Choosing between Ausar and Amen is an extremely close call as their numbers in Overtime Elite are essentially identical. In fact, Ausar was arguably more productive statistically. They measured out the same at the combine and both have to work on their outside shots. Both of them, however, have a special blend of size, speed, agility and explosiveness. They have the potential to be two-way stars. Ausar would join a talented group of wings in Orlando with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, while arguably offering the most athletic upside of the trio. - CH



Team: Metropolitans 92 (France)

Age: 18

Position: SG/SF

Height: 6-7



A flashy 3-and-D forward with tremendous upside to be a versatile scorer and playmaker. What's not to like? Hendricks closed his freshman season at Central Florida with a 39.4% 3-point mark at 4.6 attempts per game. He's bouncy and has the defensive range to cover multiple positions. The upside comes from his playmaking ability in the short roll. He stands at 6-foot-9 and appears to be more than ready to take the next step to the NBA. - TB

#8 Washington Wizards: Anthony Black



Team: Michigan Wolverines

Year: Sophomore

Position: PG/SG

Height/Weight: 6-4, 175 lbs



Finding natural point guards who possess first-round talent is becoming more rare as NBA Drafts pass by. Bufkin, however, has the full package to run an offense and be a scoring threat in every corner of the court. The Wolverine saw his shooting numbers increase by 10 percentage points from the field and deep during his sophomore season. He plays with high energy on both sides of the floor and could rise up big boards as teams get a closer look at him during the NBA Combine. - TB 15/35 #15 Atlanta Hawks: Jalen Hood-Schifino



Team: Indiana Hoosiers

Year: Freshman

Position: PG/SG

Height/Weight: 6'6, 215 lbs



If Hood-Schifino developed a more consistent 3-point shot, he would have been a lock in the lottery conversation. A big guard (6-foot-6, 215 pounds) who can penetrate the paint and facilitate at an elite level in the high post is a hot commodity for draft evaluators. His go-to shot is the midrange pull-up jumper. - TB 16/35 #16 Utah Jazz (via Timberwolves): Nick Smith Jr.



Team: Arkansas Razorbacks

Year: Freshman

Position: PG/SG

Height/Weight: 6'4, 185 lbs



Smith Jr. was a top-five recruit coming out of high school and never got to fully show what he was capable of in college due to injuries. That makes him a high-risk/high-reward prospect and the Jazz are the perfect team to take that chance with two picks in the top-16 and three in the first round overall. Smith Jr. would go to a place that can take their time developing him and that could be ideal for a player who needs to get stronger and improve his outside shot. - CH 17/35 #17 Los Angeles Lakers: Jett Howard



Team: Michigan Wolverines

Year: Freshman

Position: SF

Height/Weight: 6'8, 215 lbs



If you shoot threes at a high rate, you're going to get drafted. Howard shot 36.8% from three his lone season in college as a high-volume shooter. LeBron James teams are best when they have floor spacers so when you pair his shooting ability and 6-foot-8 frame, he gives Los Angeles a pluggable piece to build off last year's Western Conference Finals run. - TB 18/35 #18 Miami Heat: Leonard Miller



Team: G League Ignite

Age: 19

Position: SF/PF

Height/Weight: 6'10, 210 lbs



Miller is mobile for his size as a 6-foot-10 forward, with a knack for tough finishes around the rim. He's quick and strong and those traits show up in his post moves, when he rebounds and when he clogs passing lanes on the defensive end. He would ideally fall to a proven player development program, but the potential is there for a good NBA player. - CH

#19 Golden State Warriors: Maxwell Lewis



Team: Pepperdine Waves

Year: Sophomore

Position: SG/SF

Height/Weight: 6'7, 195 lbs



While Golden State will not have Bob Myers selecting the draft pick this season, there are still many skills that the organization covets in their draft prospects. Lewis checks off multiple of those boxes as a natural playmaker and gifted off-the-ball scorer. In the middle of a transition, the Warriors need more players that can play with and without their core which makes Lewis, who has a high ceiling, a nice fit. - TB 20/35 #20 Houston Rockets (via Clippers): Keyonte George



Team: Baylor Bears

Year: Freshman

Position: SG

Height/Weight: 6'4, 185 lbs



Keyonte George is a talented scoring guard who struggled with consistency issues throughout the season with Baylor. With a talented crop of guards expected to go in the lottery, he seems to be the odd man left out. When he gets downhill, there aren't many defenders who can slow him down or stop the 6-foot-4 guard's shot. He's also an underrated passer who hits his marks on the move with ease. It's easy to say he would improve any offense he gets added to. - TB 21/35 #21 Brooklyn Nets (via Suns): Brice Sensabaugh



Team: Ohio State Buckeyes

Year: Freshman

Position: SG/SF

Height/Weight: 6'6, 235 lbs



There is not a place on the court where Brice Sensabaugh is afraid to take a shot. Most of his work is done in the midrange, but his shooting prowess extends to beyond the arc where he has knocked them down at a 41% clip with 4.5 attempts per game. You can tell he already possesses a great feel for the game that should only increase as he gains more experience. - TB 22/35 #22 Brooklyn Nets: Rayan Rupert



Team: New Zealand Breakers

Age: 19

Position: SG/SF

Height/Weight: 6'6, unknown



With back-to-back first-round picks, the Nets follow a relatively safe decision with one that is more boom-or-bust. At 6-foot-6, Rupert could someday be a very versatile two-way guard who can create his own shot off-the-dribble. It just might take a while as he's young and has a raw offensive skillset. - CH

#23 Portland Trail Blazers (via Knicks): Olivier-Maxence Prosper



Team: Marquette Golden Eagles

Year: Junior

Position: SF/PF

Height/Weight: 6-8, 218 lbs



Prosper is an athletic 6-foot-8 forward who does a lot of damage in transition, running past opponents and finishing above the rim. He is a high-motor player who can score and rebound. If he can develop his shooting and ball skills, he could be a quality player at the next level. - CH

#24 Sacramento Kings: Kris Murray



Team: Iowa Hawkeyes

Year: Junior

Position: SF/PF

Height/Weight: 6'8, 215 lbs



Perhaps unsurprisingly, Murray is a very similar player to his twin brother, Keegan, who also played at Iowa and made a significant impact right away for the Kings. Kris is also a gifted scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker who is a particularly effective offensive player due to his size, speed and shooting touch. Kris, however, is not expected to be picked as high as Keegan largely because he didn't score with the same efficiency. But all the talent seems to be there for a potential draft steal. - CH 25/35 #25 Memphis Grizzlies: Jordan Hawkins



Team: Connecticut Huskies

Year: Sophomore

Position: PF/C

Height/Weight: 6'5, 190 lbs



Jordan Hawkins' impressive NCAA Tournament with the championship-winning Huskies elevated his stock as an elite shotmaker who could contribute immediately to an NBA roster. During that run, he made 21 threes in a six-game span, shooting 50%, it raised his season-long mark to 38.8% which is one of the best in the class. - TB 26/35 #26 Indiana Pacers (via Cavaliers): Brandin Podziemski



Team: Santa Clara Broncos

Year: Sophomore

Position: PG/SG

Height/Weight: 6'5, 205 lbs



Podziemski has good size for a combo guard at 6-foot-4 and put up some fairly ridiculous numbers at Santa Clara last season. He averaged 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and shot 43.8% from three on 5.8 attempts. He's a gifted ball-handler with good patience and feel who has a chance to be a steal in this class. - CH

#27 Charlotte Hornets (via Nuggets): Colby Jones



Team: Xavier Musketeers

Year: Sophomore

Position: SG

Height/Weight: 6-5, 199 lbs



If Jones was on draft radars coming into this season, there's a good chance we're talking about Jones as a lottery option like Ochai Agbaji was a year ago. Jones looked like a pro in Xavier's system and shows a lot of dynamic playmaking ability on both sides of the ball. - TB 28/35 #28 Utah Jazz (via 76ers): Dariq Whitehead



Team: Duke Blue Devils

Year: Freshman

Position: SG

Height/Weight: 6'6, 190 lbs



A drive-heavy guard who had no issues navigating the lane at the college level, Whitehead will hope his build and athleticism will carry him far in the draft process. In the right system, he could be molded into a top-tier two-way player with his motor and basketball IQ which lead to steals and blocks. - TB 29/35 Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images #29 Denver Nuggets (via Celtics): Ben Sheppard



Team: Belmont Bruins

Year: Senior

Position: PG/SG

Height/Weight: 6-6, 185 lbs



Sheppard is one of the best 3-point shooters in this class, as he knocked down 41.5% from deep on 6.0 attempts per game last year at Belmont. The fact he has a quick and fluid release should help his cause in translating that to the next level. He's not overly explosive but is quick and agile and has good instincts for navigating space. - CH

#30 Los Angles Clippers (via Bucks): Noah Clowney



Team: Alabama Crimson Tide

Year: Freshman

Position: PF

Height/Weight: 6-10, 210 lbs



Clowney would give L.A. a long-term developmental prospect at a position of need, who could find minutes early on as a rebounder. He has good size and soft hands around the rim, so there is some offensive potential. But the Clippers could start small with his role and take their time, which could be best for his future. - CH

#31 Detroit Pistons: James Nnaji



Team: Barcelona (ACB)

Age: 18

Position: PF/C

Height/Weight: 6-10, 250 lbs



In a single week, Nnaji could win both a league championship and be drafted into the NBA. Nnaji is an 18-year-old bouncy center who stands at 7 feet. He projects as an electric rim-runner and should be seen as a project with a modest defensive skillset. - TB



#32 Denver Nuggets (via Rockets): Jaime Jaquez Jr.



Team: UCLA Bruins

Year: Senior

Position: SF/PF

Height/Weight: 6-6, 220 lbs



No one can deny the talent and overall playmaking of Jaime Jaquez Jr. For the past two years, he's been the focal point of a deep UCLA team and turned him into a consensus All-American. How his role translates to the NBA is the question. His deep ball shooting numbers (31.7% in 2022-23) are lower than teams would want and his assist rate (2.4 apg) doesn't support his role on the outside. Where teams draft the 6-foot-6 wing will come down to his intangibles. - TB



#33 San Antonio Spurs: Sidy Cissoko



Team: G League Ignite

Age: 19

Position: SG/SF

Height/Weight: 6-7, 225 lbs

#34 Charlotte Hornets: GG Jackson, PF/C (South Carolina) - Pictured



This draft is not lacking whatsoever in athletic forwards and Jackson is yet another, though he is extremely raw for a system player. He's fast and mobile at 6-foot-9 with the ability to create off the dribble, but he shot sub-40% from the field and is not particularly good at shooting from anywhere on the court, even at the free throw line. The caveat is he's only 18 and won't turn 19 until December. He's a long-term project who could be worth betting on if a team can give him time to develop. - CH



#35 Boston Celtics (via Trail Blazers): Andre Jackson, SG/SF (Connecticut)



#36 Orlando Magic: Tristan Vukcevic, C (International)



#37 Denver Nuggets (via Wizards): Julian Phillips, SF (Tennessee)



There's nothing too flashy in Julian Phillips. However, he knows how to make an impact on the floor without being a featured part of an offense. A playoff contender could easily turn him into a role player within a few years. - TB



#38 Sacramento Kings (via Pacers): Trayce Jackson-Davis, SF (Indiana)



#39 Charlotte Hornets (via Jazz): Ricky Council IV, SG/SF (Arkansas)



Ricky Council IV was perhaps the most consistent offensive weapon for the Razorbacks in their Sweet 16 run. On a team loaded with first-round talent, Council was not afraid to take over and hit shots in key moments. There's some versatility in his game as well that will give multiple teams reasons to take a flyer on him. - TB

#40 Indiana Pacers (via Mavericks): Jordan Walsh, SF/PF (Arkansas)



#41 Charlotte Hornets (via Thunders): Amari Bailey, PG/SG (UCLA) - Pictured



#42 Washington Wizards (via Bulls): Seth Lundy, SF (Penn State)



#43 Portland Trail Blazers (via Hawks): Terquavion Smith, SG (NC State)



If there were not questions about Smith's decision-making and, at times, erratic play, it would be hard to pass on the explosive two-guard. When he is locked in offensively, he was one of the best scorers in the NCAA. - TB



#44 San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors): Marcus Sasser, PG/SG (Houston)



#45 Memphis Grizzlies (via Timberwolves): Jalen Wilson, SF (Kansas)



#46 Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Julian Strawther, SG/SF (Gonzaga)

#47 Los Angeles Lakers: Keyontae Johnson, SG/SF (Kansas State)



#48 Los Angeles Clippers: Kobe Brown, SF (Missouri)



#49 Cleveland Cavaliers (via Warriors): Jordan Miller, SF (Miami)



#50 Oklahoma CityThunder (via Heat): Emoni Bates, SG/SF (Eastern Michigan)



#51 Brooklyn Nets: Jaylen Clark, SG/SF (UCLA) - Pictured



#52 Phoenix Suns: Mouhamed Gueye, C (Washington State) 35/35 Photo by Wesley Hitt/ Getty Images) #53 Minnesota Timberwolves (via Knicks): Chris Livingston, SF (Kentucky)



#54 Sacramento Kings: Omari Moore, SG (San Jose State) - Pictured



#55 Indiana Pacers (via Cavaliers): Toumani Camara, SF (Dayton)



#56 Memphis Grizzlies: Hunter Tyson, SF/PF (Clemson)



#57 Washington Wizards (via Celtics): Jalen Pickett, PG (Penn State)



#58 Milwaukee Bucks: Adama Sanogo, C (Connecticut)



There are only 58 picks in the 2023 Draft because the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls each forfeited a second-round pick due to violating rules governing free agency discussions.