5 things to know about new Wizard Bilal Coulibaly

Originally slotted with the No. 8 overall pick, the Washington Wizards agreed in principle with the Indiana Pacers to acquire the seventh overall pick. The Wizards got their man: wing Bilal Coulibaly from the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 of the French league, the LNB Pro A.

We have agreed in principle to acquire the draft rights for the seventh pick in the 2023 #NBADraft from the @Pacers in a trade to be finalized at a later date. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 23, 2023

Coulibaly's draft stock rose this past month as the world got a better look at him thanks in part to his teammate, the No. 1 overall pick in Victor Wembanyama. With Coulibaly en route to Washington, here are five things you need to know about the newest Wizard:

*Coulibaly is a supremely athletic wing with a quick first step, explosive leaping ability and a reported wingspan that is well beyond normal for a player his size, putting him in a Kawhi Leonard category in that regard. He's very young and currently much more advanced as a defensive player than as a scorer. He draws wide praise for his ability to play disruptive defense both on and off the ball. It appears likely his path to early NBA minutes will be paved on that end of the floor.

*While known for his defense, the offensive upside is enticing because of his quick-twitch athleticism and burgeoning skillset as a ball-handler. Coulibaly blows past defenders with ease, albeit in the LNB Pro A league which is very good but does not feature the level of athletes he will face in the NBA. Coulibaly also displays impressive agility around the rim with the ability to finish with both hands, plus good timing and instincts with his passes.

*Coulibaly was not expected to be taken in the Wizards' range as recently as a month or two ago. He was a late riser on draft boards because he took advantage of a unique opportunity, playing alongside No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama in the Metropolitans 92's playoff run. Scouts tuned in and liked what they saw from Coulibaly, who continued to show more layers in his game. If that momentum continues, it could make for both a cool backstory on draft night and also another positive for him as a prospect, that he showed up in the biggest moments of his career so far.

*He remains a raw talent offensively, as evidenced by his production for the Metropolitans 92. Even when extrapolated to per-36 minutes, he averaged 10.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals, per Basketball Reference. Given all that, and considering the competition he faced, Coulibaly is likely a long-term project who might not be expected to contribute right away, at least as a scorer.

*Coulibaly is originally from just outside of Paris. He is expected to be a key member of the French national team in the years ahead.