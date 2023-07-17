5 things Wizards fans should know about Landry Shamet

The Washington Wizards made a flurry of trades this summer that led to a revamped roster in the nation's capital. Landry Shamet, along with point guard Chris Paul, arrived in D.C. on the heels of the trade which sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns.

Unlike Paul, who was traded to Golden State in the deal that sent Jordan Poole to D.C., Shamet was retained by Washington. Shamet didn't necessarily headline the trade, but at just 26 years old, he can provide solid depth at shooting guard for the Wizards with his talents and shooting ability.

Here are five things Wizards fans should know about Shamet:

Three-point difference-maker

Shamet's calling card on the offensive end is deep shooting. Entering his sixth year in the NBA, he's never shot below 37% from three across a season in his career. This past year in Phoenix, in fact, his three-point percentage (37.7%) was essentially identical to his two-point field goal percentage (37.6%), even though he shot double the number of three-pointers during the season as he did two-pointers (5.0 per game as opposed to 2.5 per game).

Shamet's shooting ability will be a welcome addition to a Wizards' team that placed in the bottom half of the NBA in three-point percentage, threes attempted, and threes made this past season. Playing alongside Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole should allow Shamet to showcase his sharpshooting ability and provide the Wizards with another deep threat.

Better with a bigger role

Shamet's numbers, like most players, tend to trend upward when he's given more minutes or even a starting role. He averaged 8.7 ppg, a career-high 2.3 apg and 1.7 rpg in Phoenix last season. In nine games as a starter, though, his numbers look a bit shinier: 11.1 ppg, 3.8 apg, 3.8 rpg.

While it's unlikely Shamet will start for Washington given their depth at wing with Kispert, Poole, Kuzma, Deni Avdija and more, he's an excellent contributor to keep around. He has demonstrated the ability to heat up quickly once given minutes, so head coach Wes Unseld Jr. appears to have another deep weapon he can tap into.

Praised by teammates, coaches, execs

One aspect of Shamet's game that has been routinely praised by seemingly everyone around him is his mentality. Take this past postseason for example, in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals vs. Denver: Shamet chipped in postseason career-highs in points (19) and threes made (5) in a big Suns' victory, earning the praise of both head coach Monty Williams and teammate Kevin Durant postgame:

Having that mental fortitude and toughness.



🗣️ Coach Monty Williams and KD speak on Landry Shamet who had postseason career highs in points (19) and three-pointers made (5) pic.twitter.com/j667PT75Ay — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 8, 2023

"Him taking and making shots speaks to his mentality, the work he puts in...his mentality is something that we need," Williams said. Durant later added, "He just played his tail off, made plays, got back into the play. Him and [Deandre Ayton] made some huge plays late for us to get this win and we're gonna need that going forward."

Once the trade with Phoenix was finalized, Wizards' general manager Will Dawkins added to that widely held opinion of Shamet, noting, "Landry has a well-deserved reputation as a connector and positive influence in the locker room in addition to his abilities on the court. He will be a valuable contributor to our organization."

Since Wichita State

Shamet's résumé preceded his arrival in the NBA. He went to college at Wichita State for three years, eventually rising to become one of the best players at the collegiate level in his junior season. That season (2017-18), he put up college career-high averages in points (14.9), rebounds (3.2), assists (5.2), field goal percentage (48.9) and three-point percentage (44.2). It's no wonder why his accolade list as a Shocker is as long as a CVS receipt.

He was then drafted 26th overall by Philadelphia in the 2018 NBA Draft, becoming the first Wichita State alum taken in the first round since Xavier McDaniel in 1985. Since then, Shamet has played for four teams in five seasons but has made an impact at each stop.

Career vs. Wizards

About 18 months ago, NBCSW's own Chase Hughes delved into opposing players who, over the course of their careers, have seemed to kick into a higher gear when they play against Washington. From Fred VanVleet to Terrence Ross and Hassan Whiteside, this particular list of players goes on. Well, it might just be time to add Shamet to that list.

Shamet's career high is 31 points, which he has scored twice. One such occasion was this past season when he put up 31 points, including a career-high nine three-pointers made, in just 35 minutes for Phoenix vs. Washington this past season. The Wizards did end up winning the contest, though, 113-110. Two years prior, Shamet's then-career-high also came against Washington when he scored 29 points and eight made threes for the 76ers in a 132-115 victory for his side.

In fact, Shamet loves playing against the Wizards: his average of 13.4 ppg vs. Washington is his best vs. any single NBA opponent, save the Miami Heat (Shamet puts up 17.3 ppg against them). Now, he joins Jeff Green and Isaiah Thomas as another former thorn in Washington's side to join the Wizards roster.