5 things Wizards fans should know about Mike Muscala

As part of the three-team deal that saw Kristaps Porzingis traded to Boston, the Wizards in return acquired two veteran big men. One is 6’10" Danilo Gallinari and the other is 6’11" Mike Muscala.

Muscala now joins his sixth team in the past 11 seasons. Aside from his tenure in Atlanta, Muscala has embraced the role of backup center for most of his NBA career. He brings a veteran presence with the potential to work well with other Wizards big men Daniel Gafford, Taj Gibson, Anthony Gill, and the newest additions of Gallinari and rookie Tristan Vukcevic; once he makes his way over to Washington.

At 32 years old, Muscala is currently the third oldest player on the Wizards roster and has been in the league for the second most years, trailing only Gibson (15). A difference-maker from beyond the arc and a defensive presence in the paint are a few key traits that make up Muscala’s game.

2023 NBA Draft Wizards Prospect Profile: Mike Muscala

Born: July 1, 1991

Hometown: Saint Louis Park, MN

College: Bucknell

Drafted: Selected 44th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks

Former Team(s): Atlanta Hawks (2013-18), Philadelphia 76ers (2018-19), Los Angeles Lakers (2018-19), Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-23), Boston Celtics (2022-23)

Position: Center

Age: 32

Height: 6’11"

Weight: 240

Wingspan: 7-1

2022/23 stats:

Thunder – 43 G, 6.2 ppg, 0.9 apg, 3.1 rpg, 0.3 spg, 0.4 bpg, 43.8 FG% (2.1/4.7), 39.4 3PT% (1.3/3.3), 79.5 FT% (0.7/0.9)

Celtics – 20 G, 5.9 ppg, 0.6 apg, 3.4 rpg, 0.2 spg, 0.3 bpg, 47.2 FG% (2.1/4.5), 38.5 3PT% (1.3/3.3), 69.2 FT% (0.5/0.7)

Here are five things to know about the Wizards center…

Sharp shooting

As the game of basketball has developed, more and more big men step away from the paint and are letting it fly from deep. Muscala offers versatility as a shooter and is not shy from letting the three-ball soar.

Mike Muscala is feeling it!



He's got 18 on TNT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z0RmTb5PR6 — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2023

Over the past three seasons, Muscala's three-point shooting percentages have been some of the best of his career. Last season he contributed in key games for the Celtics en route to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Muscala had his best game of the season and arguably of his career when notched a career-high 27 points during the regular season against the Hawks. Part of what makes Muscala such a threat from beyond the arc is his ability to run the floor. Most big men are not known for their transition shooting but if Muscala is open on the break, he is capable of scoring.

Mike Muscala cashes in at the Q3 buzzer!



WATCH: https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/cHS2bzI02D — NBA (@NBA) January 31, 2023

Hooping with playmakers

Off the pick-and-roll game, Muscala can shine with the playmaking abilities of Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole. Muscala loves to let the long ball fly off the drive and kick, but also can easily roll to the basket and utilize his size to finish at the rim.

Mike Muscala (12 PTS) connects from downtown before the halftime buzzer! #ThunderUp 56#FearTheDeer 50



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 10 PTS, 3 AST, 2 STL

Giannis: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST pic.twitter.com/OkUFgcyFdW — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2019

Playing with stars in his career is nothing new to Muscala. He played alongside Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, learned from Lebron James with Los Angeles, battled with Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at Oklahoma City, and then last season played with Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown in Boston.

Muscala is not necessarily a big man who can make it happen on his own but thrives when his star teammates create opportunities for him. He does all the little things as a stretch four from his shooting to his ability to spread the floor, paving lanes for his teammates.

Time at Bucknell

Muscala is one of just three players to ever make it to the league from Bucknell University and is the only alumnus out of those three to ever play in an NBA game. A small institution in Pennsylvania that’s part of the Patriot League, Bucknell is not known for producing NBA talent.

Muscala made a name for himself the moment he stepped foot on Bucknell’s campus. In his rookie year, he was named to the Patriot League All-Rookie Team and the All-Patriot League Second Team. He immediately made his presence known on the defensive end, recording a total of 65 blocks which led the Patriot League and set a Bucknell school record.

Muscala only got better earning the Patriot League Player of the Year honors in his sophomore season. He soon after was named AP Honorable Mention All-American, given First Team honors, and was named the Patriot League Tournament MVP after leading Bucknell to their first league championship since 2006.

Mᴇᴍᴏʀᴀʙʟᴇ ᴍᴏᴍᴇɴᴛs ᴏғ ᴛʜᴇ ᴅᴇᴄᴀᴅᴇ

In 2011, @Bucknell_MBB's Mike Muscala shocked Richmond with this incredible last-second shot, and Doug Birdsong had the memorable play-by-play call to go with it! pic.twitter.com/93YJhZGX9u — Patriot League on ESPN (@PatriotLeagueTV) December 31, 2019

During his junior year, Muscala nearly averaged a triple-double averaging 17.0 points and 9.1 rebounds. He earned First Team honors once again, in addition to several other Patriot League honors as well. It was his senior season though that really put him on the map of NBA scouts.

Muscala was considered one of the nation’s best centers, averaging 18.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. He made history by becoming the first player in Patriot League history to ever win Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Scholar-Athlete of the Year, named Patriot League Tournament MVP helping win his second and Bucknell’s fourth championship, and was even named as one of 30 candidates to win the Naismith National Player of the Year Award.

Jersey numbers

Since his Bucknell days, Muscala always wore #31. He wore that number while playing for the Hawks, 76ers, and Lakers. When Muscala’s next destination led him to the Thunder, he switched things up and chose #33.

When Muscala was traded to Boston, he chose #57 for two reasons. Both 31 and 33 were retired for Cedric Maxwell and Larry Bird, but the main reason he chose #57 was to honor his late mother at the time who was born in 1957. It was a unique number to choose since it is not commonly seen in the NBA and was never seen in Celtics’ franchise history either.

Now in Washington, with Kuzma already wearing #33 it will be interesting to see if Muscala goes back to his old college number, stays with #57, or goes in a different direction during his new beginnings in D.C.

Current contract

Muscala initially signed a two-year $7 million contract last season in Oklahoma City before being traded to Boston. The Wizards are now responsible for paying the remainder of the $3.5 million he is owed during the final year of his contract.

The Wizards will only have Muscala for this upcoming season before hits the open market as a free agent.

If Muscala doesn’t pan out, he could be scooped up when free agency opens up next year. On the other hand, if he shows head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and president of Monumental Basketball Michael Winger that he was well worth being traded for, then Muscala could have a bright future ahead of him in Washington.