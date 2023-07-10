5 things Wizards fans should know about veteran point guard Tyus Jones

The word busy does not do the Wizards’ offseason justice. This past offseason all started with the Wizards engaging in a three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics. The trade saw Kristaps Porzingis get sent o the Celtics, Marcus Smart shipped off to the Grizzlies and the Wizards acquire veteran point guard Tyus Jones, along with Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari.

With Bradley Beal and Jordan Goodwin heading to Phoenix and Monte Morris returning home to Detroit, the starting point guard slot is up for grabs. Jones is a candidate for the job, as a veteran floor general who knows how to get his teammates involved but also has no hesitation when it comes to scoring the ball.

Tyus Jones has 20 points and counting in the third quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/Mhg0ZW6zL5 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 6, 2023

Heading into his ninth NBA season, Jones has been waiting for his opportunity to finally become a starting point guard. After backing up Jeff Teague for two seasons in Minnesota and then Ja Morant for four in Memphis, Jones’ time might be upon us.

Here are five things to know about the Wizards' newest point guard…

2023 NBA Draft Wizards Prospect Profile: Tyus Jones

Born: May 10, 1996

Hometown: Burnsville, MN

College: Duke Blue Devils

Drafted: Selected 24th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Former Team(s): Minnesota Timberwolves (2015-19), Memphis Grizzlies (2019-23)

Position: Point guard

Age: 27

Height: 6’2

Weight: 196

Wingspan: 6-3

2022/23 stats: 80 G, 10.3 ppg, 5.2 apg, 2.5 rpg, 1.0 spg, 0.1 bpg, 43.8 FG% (3.9/8.9), 37.1 3PT% (1.5/4.1), 80.6 FT% (1.0/1.2)

Waiting to become a full-time starting point guard

Through his eight seasons in the NBA, Jones has been making his case to become a full-time starting point guard in this league. When the opportunities have been available, Jones has started in 94 games over his career but for most of his career has been a backup.

When it comes to the Wizards, who are currently in need of a starting point guard, this most recent trade could be an opportunity for Jones. Over his career, Jones has proven capable of leading an offense in this league.

An aspect of Jones’ game that makes him so special is his ability to score from all three levels on the floor. With his quick first step, Jones can maneuver right off screens and get quickly to the rim. Even at 6’2, Jones invites contact and can finish nicely around the rim. Last season for the Grizzlies, Jones put together some impressive performances contributing to all categories offensively.

Welcome to the Wizards, Tyus Jones!



Best Games Last Season

28 PTS, 10 AST, 1 TO (63% FG)

25 PTS, 12 AST, 5 STL, 5 3PT, 0 TO

23 PTS, 10 AST, 1 TO (67% FG)

20 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST

13 PTS, 14 AST, 0 TOpic.twitter.com/5C42n7Qw0j — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 22, 2023

A point guard must be good at leaving defenders guessing and show they are just as good of a facilitator as a scorer. Jones’ passing abilities will be crucial in the Wizards' offense, as he will benefit well off the pick-and-roll game with teammates. There will also be plenty of drive and kick opportunities for Jones to find Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma, and Corey Kispert for the knockdown three.

Another part of Jones’ game is his assist-to-turnover ratio. In each of the past five seasons, Jones has led the league in assist/turnover ratio (2,108/400) with the highest ratio (5.27) over the past 46 years.

Tyus Jones has tied a career high with 14 assists 👀



Grizzlies lead with 4:17 to go.



Watch live on the NBA App

📺: https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/T74MhrgddD — NBA (@NBA) March 19, 2023

Jones' experience winning on the biggest stage and a key part of that success comes from his contributions on the defensive end. He does a nice job of predicting where the ball might go and jumping the pass. He is just one of 10 players in the past 50 years to register five seasons with more steals than personal fouls recorded while playing at least 500 minutes. Last season Jones put together one of his best defense performances, recording 1.0 steal per game and finishing with 83 altogether.

A no-look... steal???



Tyus Jones takes it away and gets the layup to go for the @memgrizz on the NBA App!

➡️ https://t.co/0rrSPxOHD0 pic.twitter.com/xZ5NEUMhLp — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2023

Time at Duke

As a one-and-done freshman under head coach Mike Krzyzewski, Jones played and started in all 39 games for the Blue Devils. On a team featuring Jahlil Okafor, Justice Winslow, and Grayson Allen, Jones was a key contributor to Dukes' offensive success, helping lead them to the 2015 National Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Duke defeated the Badgers 68-63, and Jones led all scorers with 23 points.

Coach Ks 5th National Championship 🏆



Tyus Jones refused to let Duke lose. pic.twitter.com/gpgC9pa6bA — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) January 28, 2023

Jones has proven he's not afraid to take the crucial shot down the stretch. The Wizards this upcoming season will lean on Kuzma and Poole, but they can’t forget what Jones can do with the ball in his hands.

Six years ago today, Quinn Cook and Tyus Jones hit a pair of massive threes to lift Duke over #2 Virginia on the road. pic.twitter.com/K8xVlkPhgD — BlueDevilStop (@BlueDevilStop) January 31, 2021

Time with Timberwolves & Grizzlies

Jones’ numbers have only improved over the years. To begin his career, Jones primarily came off the bench for the T-Wolves, having his most efficient season in his third year while playing in all 82 games.

Holy mackerel Tyus Jones picks DWade, beats Lebron for the slam, then 🚀 into outer space.#AllEyesNorth #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/RjHOqW4U5V — Pick & Shovel Wear (@pickandshovelMN) January 9, 2018

Jones showed he was a crucial part of the T-Wolves bench unit but had to battle for his minutes off the bench with veteran guard, Derrick Rose. Next season, following the departure of Jimmy Butler, Jones took on a larger role in the offense while starting a career-high 23 games.

Following his fourth season in Minnesota, the T-Wolves missed the playoffs and Jones became a restricted free agent. The T-Wolves declined to match the Grizzlies’ three-year, $28 million offer sheet sending him to Memphis for the next chapter of his career.

The Grizzlies ascended to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In the first round of the 2022 playoffs the Grizzlies defeated Jones' former team, four games to two. Jones played a key role coming off the bench and backing up Morant.

Jones earned the most playing time of his career that season, averaging 24.2 minutes per game. This in return led to the best scoring of his career, averaging 10.3 points, and scoring the most points (822), three-pointers (121), and free throws (79). The Grizzlies saw a quick first-round exit to the Los Angeles Lakers, but Jones’ playoff experience will be beneficial to the Wizards as they look to return to the postseason.

Another set of NBA brothers

Whether or not you followed their careers at Duke, it is worthwhile to know the Jones brothers are not the only set of siblings to play for Krzyzewski prior to playing in the NBA. We know about the Plumlee brothers (Mason, Miles, Marshall) who were all key pieces to Duke’s success before beginning their careers in the NBA.

The Jones brothers are also another set of siblings having played for Krzyzewski. Tyus is four years older than Tre, and the two made sure to make the most of their sibling rivalry this past season.

Tyus’ Grizzlies faced off against Tre’s Spurs in back-to-back matchups in January. In round one of the sibling rivalry, Tyus had the advantage by dropping 24 points and 6 assists to Tre’s 18 points and 7 assists. The very next day, younger brother Tre returned the favor scoring 22 points and 6 assists to Tyus’ 16 points and 3 assists. The Grizzlies, however, were too much for the Spurs taking both games.

TYUS JONES

24 Points (game high)

6 Assists (team high)

W



TRE JONES

18 Points (team high)

7 Assists (game high)

@Tre3Jones: “There's nobody else in the world I'd want to start against.”@1Tyus: “It's a moment you only dream about honestly.” pic.twitter.com/ydBFZuAjoC — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 10, 2023

Following the 2023 NBA Draft and the new addition of the Thompson Twins (Amen & Ausar), there are now 14 sets of siblings currently in the league.

Contract situation

After Jones’ three-year contract with Memphis was up, he signed an additional two-year $29 million contract to stay with the Grizzlies. With one more year left on his current contract, the Wizards will be paying the remainder of the $14 million.

The one-year contract puts the Wizards in a relatively stress-free situation with Jones. Following the 2023-24 season, Jones will become an unrestricted free agent. Depending on how his first year in Washington goes, the team could decide to either let Jones test the market or try to sign him. Only time will tell but with Jones’ experience and craftiness on the court, he could easily become a fan favorite in D.C.