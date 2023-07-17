Coulibaly's transition to NBA was easier thanks to European competition, Wizards GM says

As seen by current basketball superstars like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and others, playing against professionals in Europe can do wonders for young players before they embark on their NBA journey. Bilal Coulibaly, the 18-year-old wing who the Washington Wizards drafted seventh overall less than a month ago, hopes to follow that path.

Washington's new front office took a close look at Coulibaly before drafting him, and one thing that caught their eye was the level of competition he faced in the LNB Pro A French League with his team, Metropolitans 92. Coulibaly was a fast riser, graduating from their U-21 team this past season to the senior team after averaging almost 22 points and three steals per contest. Once he arrived with the big boys, he quickly showed he belonged.

"It's part of the reason why we selected him, for sure," Wizards GM Will Dawkins said of Coulibaly's competition in Europe in an interview on the Off The Bench Podcast with Chris Miller. "A young guy like that who, athletically, is still growing into his body, his defense was always going to be ahead of his offense. And he's got a mindset, a competitive mindset to get after it -- an ability to get skinny, get over screens, guard multiple positions."

Coulibaly's rise to the NBA was aided by his teammate, Victor Wembanyama, who had scouts buzzing well before this year's draft. There was no question 'Wemby' would be taken first overall by San Antonio when draft day finally arrived.

With the eyes of the basketball world on Metropolitans 92 for the duration of this past season, both Coulibaly and Wembanyama rose to the occasion. Coulibaly's draft stock rose faster than arguably any other player in the weeks leading up to the draft.

"Talking to the coaching staff, we said, 'Let's try him out. Throw him out there, put him on the best guards, the best wings, put him on some bigs. Let's see what we have,'" Dawkins said. "He understood the assignment and wants to get after it, but like you said, playing against grown men, this is not as big of a transition for him as it is for some of the guys coming directly out of college."

Coulibaly's first taste of NBA action came during the Las Vegas Summer League which just concluded this past weekend. His performance was reminiscent of a player who isn't new to the high competition level present.

Over four games, Coulibaly averaged 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 steals, and a team-leading 2.3 blocks and 30.5 minutes per contest. He went viral a few times for the athleticism he displayed, especially on the defensive end.

"He's got a lot of moxie. He's got a lot of toughness to him. He knows that, in order to give it, you're gonna have to get it some times as well. He's not afraid of that," Dawkins said. "I like guys that get after it and compete and have some bravado to 'em. But he's a humble kid. He's gonna work, keep working, keep grinding."

The NBA regular season typically starts mid- to late-October, so Coulibaly and the rest of the squad have three months before the real test begins. He has shown flashes of brilliance over a small sample size, but can his game continue to grow and develop to the level of being a serious contributor for the Wizards? Will Dawkins doesn't have many doubts.

"He knows he's got a lot to work on, and I expect his game to be at a different level than what it is right now. But for the most part, we just want him to get out there and have fun, play hard, and see what happens."