Deni Avdija, Thanasis Antetokounmpo reflect on their journeys from overseas to the NBA

We all know Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija as the player who turns up the ‘Turbo’ on the floor, but not everyone knows about his journey and what he underwent transitioning from Israel to a rising hooper in the NBA.

Earlier this week. Milwaukee Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo brought Avdija onto his podcast, Thanalysis to learn more about his journey moving from Israel to the United States.

Watch the full episode of Thanalysis with Deni Avdija 👉🏾 https://t.co/IEBY1CMmb5 — T. Antetokounmpo (@Thanasis_ante43) May 30, 2023

“I want people out there to know your story,” Antetokounmpo said. “I want people out there to see you because man you are going to be a huge part for your team, a huge part for this league, and generally going to motivate so many kids out there. There is a lot of kids out there who try to make the journey coming here.”

Both Avdija and Antetokounmpo share similar experiences of having to leave their home countries for America to chase a dream of becoming an NBA player. Both come from families of athletes, having parents who inspired them to get involved in sports at a young age.

The Antetokounmpo parents both played sports in Nigeria, before moving to Greece to pursue better life opportunities for their family. We all know about the impact the Antetokounmpo brothers have had on the NBA, with three out of the five brothers making it to the NBA, and all three of them winning an NBA Championship with either the Bucks or Lakers.

Avdija’s father played professional basketball in Israel and his mother played ball as well, so it only made sense that Avdija would be destined to follow in his parent’s footsteps. It all really started for Avdija at 16 years old when his professional playing career began.

He won a gold medal at the youth level for the U20 Israel National team, the first in Israel's history, including being named the tournament's most valuable player in 2019. Avdija and the Israel National team went on to win back-to-back gold medals before he signed a three-year deal with Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Euroleague.

Avdija, who only got increasingly better by the end of his third year with Maccabi, had thoughts about making it to the NBA but was completely blown away when he heard his name being dropped as a potential top-10 pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft.

“It was crazy for me like I didn’t see it coming,” Avdija said. “I was just focusing on the moment to be honest. You know how every player is like ‘Ooh I want to be in the league, I want to be in the NBA,’ I didn’t really have it. It’s not like it didn’t aim for me, I just wanted to be the best Deni I can be.”

Avdija became just the fourth Israeli-born player to ever make it to the NBA when he was selected ninth overall by the Wizards. Through just three seasons with the Wizards, Avdija has already made a name for himself. Earning the respect of his teammates and coaches, he's added some impressive accolades and has become a fan-favorite in D.C. Antetokounmpo is one of 19 players from Greece to ever make it to the NBA, joining his brother Giannis in Milwaukee.

During the interview, Antetokounmpo recalled when he and Avdija played against each other in the Euroleague. Antetokounmpo’s Panathinaikos BC took the court against Avdija’s Maccabi Tel Aviv. Avdija remembers a specific moment during the game when he was on the bench and Antetokounmpo threw down a thunderous dunk, and he knew at that moment he was going to make an impact in the world of basketball.

Avdija and Antetokounmpo covered topics such as their experiences serving in their country’s respective militaries, blending language and culture in the NBA, and gameday routines, as well as a discussion on the challenges that came with moving to America.

Avdija had been in the U.S. just twice before officially moving from Israel in 2020. He moved to America not really knowing anybody and it made it even more challenging trying to meet people having to move during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s different, it’s just everything I had at home but bigger,” Avdija said. “Sometimes I miss home, you know it’s tough for me. I needed to face my first year with all the fears with all the stress by myself. So, I felt like that got me really matured.”

Having to adapt to the pressures of leaving your home and trying to be accepted into a new country’s culture is no simple task. Moving to a new country as a 19-year-old would be scary for anyone, but having to do it all by yourself makes it that much more daunting. Avdija knew he had a lot to adjust to but nothing was more important than representing his home country.

“I think it was a little tougher for me because I came from a country that I have the whole country on my back,” said Avdija. “I’m the only Jewish player, Israeli player in the league. So, a lot of people really put me on, how you say it, a microscope…I know that my country is behind me and they look at every step I make. I feel like people look up to me. I want to represent my country, I want to be an All-Star, I have dreams of myself you know. I know that my country is behind me and they look at every step I make.”

Even Antetokounmpo struggled with the transition of leaving Greece and having to adjust to an entirely new lifestyle. As time went on he learned to adapt and having his brothers here helped, but it’s no simple task leaving your family and the place you call home.



“I just kept my head down and just worked mostly,” said Antetokounmpo. “Kind of understood that hustle, hard work, and just being a good kid and having a positive vibe goes a long way. In relationships, in the league, and who you are amongst people.”

Avdija and Antetokounmpo have become familiar with living in America and with time have adapted to being away from home. They both have come to realize that they are their own best advocates. With time, Avdija has come to realize nobody will be better at getting you through a tough time than yourself.

“First of all, you got to be your number one supporter,” said Avdija. “At the end of the day only you know what you’re capable of doing. You know the limits, nobody else knows. Nobody else really knows what you can be, who you can become, and how much there is in you. People believe in you, but they will never believe in you like you believe in yourself.”