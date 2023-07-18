In Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, Wizards acquired experienced young talent

When Wizards GM Will Dawkins arrived in D.C., he knew he wanted to mold the team's future by finding younger talent, as well as players who have been around a winning culture. It’s not always easy in this league to acquire young talent that has experienced winning and been around All-Stars and NBA Champions.

In acquiring Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins this offseason, Dawkins has done just that.

“We took the time to assess and realize that we needed to reshape a few things,” Dawkins told Chris Miller on the Off The Bench Podcast. “What we thought we would do is bring in a young group of guys – support them with some veterans that have done it before, who are going to get after it on both ends, compete and play a style of basketball that is unselfish.”

In Poole, the Wizards see a young player who has yet to hit his prime but has already played in several high-leverage games through his first four seasons in the NBA. As he takes on a new role in Washington, Poole can help show young Wizards players, including Baldwin Jr. and Rollins, what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

“I think the best part about him…is he’s 24 but he’s a young vet,” said Dawkins on Poole. “He’s been around winning, knows what it looks like, has played in high-level games and has played well in them.

“He’s going to get an opportunity here to where he’s still going up on his career trajectory – he’s not in his prime yet. He’s a pre-prime player who has experience, who has the skill set, who’s coming to a city and a place that wants to embrace him and let him kind of grow his game. He’s got the mindset to lead the group as well and from all accounts on how he handled himself on and off the court in Golden State, top-notch professional.”

From the moment Baldwin Jr. and Rollins arrived in D.C. they made Dawkins and his staff know they were ready to prove their worth.

“You just got to give them an opportunity,” Dawkins said. “The second we agreed on the deal they were like we want to play, we want to play Summer League, get right after it and show what we can do.”

Although it was just a small sample size, through five Summer League games both Baldwin Jr. and Rollins produced on both ends of the floor. Rollins was second on the team in scoring (14.0) only behind Johnny Davis (16.3), led the team in assists (5.0) and showed his excellence in contributing on both ends of the floor leading the team in steals (2.3).

Baldwin Jr. showed he too is a versatile player who can contribute to any and all categories. The forward averaged 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and was third on the team in minutes with 26.7.

“With them the best part is that they wanted to play right away,” Dawkins said. “They went to a team that was more established, it was harder to get playing time and those were guys that we watched during the draft.”

Coming from Golden State, Baldwin Jr. and Rollins were surrounded by a winning culture. Playing time is usually scarce on a team like the Warriors, especially for rookies. However, there is still value in learning from the best.

Just being around head coach Steve Kerr, former teammate Stephen Curry, and even Jordan Poole, Baldwin Jr. and Rollins learned what it takes to win. Being around that type of culture brings over a winning mentality that is needed for any team trying to build a consistent winner like the Wizards.

"He was terrific... just a really good basketball player."



Steve Kerr has high praise for Patrick Baldwin Jr.#NBAJapanGames pic.twitter.com/4Z5Ou0xhtX — NBA (@NBA) October 2, 2022

During their tenures in Golden State, Rollins saw 12 games on the floor to Baldwin Jr.’s 31. Baldwin Jr. earned minutes during the playoffs getting in for three games. With more opportunities in Washington, Baldwin Jr. and Rollins can showcase their skill sets.

“They were highly talented players,” Dawkins said. “When you talk about Ryan’s story and how he grew and kept going and made a name for himself. Pat’s like a top five, top 10 guy in the class who really got hurt and never really got to play while he was in college and you don’t see him play again. Those guys don’t forget how to play basketball.”