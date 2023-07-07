NBCSW to air four Wizards' Summer League games

Before the NBA season starts, or even the preseason for that matter, basketball fans can catch their first glimpse of their favorite team's young talent in the Las Vegas Summer League. And for Wizards fans, watching the games this July will be easier than ever before.

NBC Sports Washington will broadcast four Wizards' Summer League games as the team prepares to embark on the regular season. Beginning Saturday, July 8, fans can watch as Washington's draft picks like Bilal Coulibaly -- in addition to a few other budding talents including Johnny Davis -- take the court against other potential future stars.

Washington's full Summer League schedule to be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington is as follows:

Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers - Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m.

Wizards vs. Boston Celtics - Sunday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs - Tuesday, July 11 at 10:30 p.m.

Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - Friday, July 14 at 5 p.m.

At first glance, there are a few notes that stick out from that schedule. First, Washington will take on No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs in the third game. Wembanyama was teammates with the Wizards' seventh overall pick, Bilal Coulibaly, in France prior to coming to the NBA.

They'll also face eighth overall pick Jarace Walker's Indiana Pacers. Washington and Indiana engaged in a trade on draft night that saw Walker land on the Pacers and Coulibaly selected by the Wizards. Finally, the Wizards will face the young and exciting Oklahoma City Thunder, which added Cason Wallace with the 10th overall pick, in their fourth contest.

After the Wizards play out their first four games, they will then either advance to a playoff among the top four teams (i.e. the league semifinals), or play a consolation game for their fifth and final contest of the summer. Either way, Bilal Coulibaly and the rest of Washington's squad will have plenty of opportunity to grow their game against the competition they'll face in the NBA.