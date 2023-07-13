Redrafting the 2017 NBA Draft: Tatum goes to 76ers, chaos ensues in lottery

After four Eastern Conference Finals appearances in six years, plus a trip to the NBA Finals, there's no one in the draft who can compare to Jayson Tatum. But who slots in the positions behind him is a bigger question.
30 photos
1/30
#1 Philadelphia 76ers: Jayson TatumSF Position: School: Duke Original Pick: Markelle Fultz Jayson Tatum quickly became one of the true stars of this league at a young age with his versatile offensive game and talent. A lot of pressure has been put on him before his second contract, but he's already led his team to the NBA Finals, four Eastern Conference Finals and is a three-time All-NBA selection. No doubt his impact to "The Process" gets them further along. Philadephia's desperate trade where they swapped their No. 3 overall and 2018 first-round picks to slide up two spots to select a certain bust at No. 1 looks worse each day.
2/30
#2 Los Angeles Lakers: Bam Adebayo Position: C/PF School: Kentucky Original Pick: Lonzo Ball Aside from Jimmy Butler, nobody rose their personal stock more than Bam Adebayo in the Orlando bubble. Finishing behind only Brandon Ingram for the 2020 Most Improved Player award, Adebayo is as versatile as it comes in a modern game that demands multi-talented big men on championship teams. With durability woes now fully in his past, Adebayo is entering the prime of his career where he can elevate any team to a championship contender.
3/30
#3 Boston Celtics: Donovan Mitchell Position: PG/SG School: Louisville Original Pick: Jayson Tatum Donovan Mitchell has made a monumental impact across two organizations in just a short time playing the NBA. Once drafted by the Jazz, Mitchell immediately established himself as a star. He made the All-Star team in just three seasons and was named to his first All-NBA team in the 2022-23 season. The Louisville product will go down as one of the best natural scorers of this draft class.
4/30
#4 Phoenix Suns: Jarrett Allen Position: C School: Texas Original Pick: Josh Jackson Had the Suns had the foresight to draft Jarrett Allen here, the organization likely doesn't have the DeAndre Ayton saga play out like it has because the team already has its center. Allen is one of the most dominant young bigs in the NBA and still has some budding potential alongside Evan Mobley in Cleveland.
5/30
#5 Sacramento Kings: De'Aaron Fox Position: PG School: Kentucky Original Pick: De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox is the fastest player with the ball in his hands aside from Russell Westbrook and John Wall. It's clear that the Sacramento Kings are building around him as they make strides to return to playoff contention. If they do, Fox could become one of the next stars in this league.
6/30
#6 Orlando Magic: John Collins Position: C School: Wake Forest Original Pick: Jonathan Issac John Collins is as energetic on both ends of the floor as it gets and had a career year during the 2019-20 season with playoff run to remember. Only 6-foot-9, Collins makes up for his lack of size with incredible effort, athleticism, and ability to put anyone on a poster.
7/30
#7 Minnesota Timberwolves: OG Anunoby Position: SF School: Indiana Original Pick: Lauri Markkanen The former Hoosier has really come into his own once Kawhi Leonard left Toronto. You can never have enough wings in today's switch-on-everything NBA and Anunoby has shown he can guard and rebound on defense. Originally taken at 23, his shot has consistently improved since entering the league.
8/30
#8 New York Knicks: Lauri Markkanen Position: PF School: Arizona Original Pick: Frank Ntilikina Markkanen is probably most known for what he didn't become on the Bulls as the No. 7 overall pick in Chicago. But once he moved to Cleveland and then landed in Utah, he became everything and more that was expected of the former lottery pick. All it took was some patience and the right system.
9/30
#9 Dallas Mavericks: Kyle Kuzma Position: SF/PF School: Utah Original Pick: Dennis Smith Jr. After being kicked to the curb by Lakers fans earlier in his career, Kyle Kuzma has established himself quite nicely. He has a championship ring on his hand and a role in Washington where he can establish himself as a franchise star. All of his career he's shown that potential, now he'll have the opportunity to rise to the occasion.
10/30
#10 Sacramento Kings: Monte Morris Position: PG/SG School: Iowa State Original Pick: Zach Collins Drafted 51st overall originally, Monte Morris has turned himself into one of the most reliable players in this class. You always know what you're going to get when he steps on the floor, and that's a defensive force and a reliable point guard who rarely turns the ball over. Pairing him with De'Aaron Fox may be the best decision the Kings have ever made in this hypothetical. He holds the 8th-best win-share rate of the 2017 draftees. Stability as a borderline starting PG is one of his strengths.
11/30
#11 Charlotte Hornets: Derrick White Position: PG School: Colorado Original Pick: Malik Monk Derrick White was a steal at the second-to-last pick in the first round in 2017 and Boston has to feel like he is a steal after trading a first-round pick and two role players for him. White would head to Charlotte in this scenario and have a similar role to what Malik Monk eventually became in Los Angeles. White might actually get the second contract from the team that drafted him here.
12/30
#12 Detroit Pistons: Josh Hart Position: SG School: Villanova Original Pick: Luke Kennard There are no big weaknesses in Josh Hart's game, and New York is hoping he'll flip from an above-average role player to an impactful starter with his Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson beside him. Hart has yet to stay in one city for three full seasons but is a reliable 3-point threat (35.0% in his career) no matter where he plays.
13/30
#13 Memphis Grizzlies: Lonzo Ball PG Position: School: UCLA Original Pick: Donovan Mitchell Lonzo Ball has not lived up to the hype as a No. 2 overall pick but has been a serviceable starting point guard throughout his entire career. Injuries have prevented him from taking that next step in his game but is a good option for the Grizzlies here, the year before they draft Ja Morant.
14/30
#14 Miami Heat: Chris Boucher Position: PF/C School: Oregon Original Pick: Bam Adebayo If done all over again, there's no way Chris Boucher makes it out of the first round. Certainly he doesn't go undrafted like he did in 2017. With Adebayo long gone in this draft, Miami gets a perfect blue-chip player who will fit into their system.
15/30
#15 Portland Trail Blazers: Luke Kennard Position: SG School: Duke Original Pick: Justin Jackson Luke Kennard is a pro's pro, and would be higher on this list if he hadn't already hit his ceiling. There's probably not going to be much more Kennard can grow into as a player, whereas some of the wingmen ahead of him here are defensive dogs that are constantly improving their shot. The former Blue Devil had an increased role on a terrible Pistons team several years ago where he averaged 15.8 ppg. But now he finds himself as a role player who is getting an increased run in Memphis.
16/30
#16 Chicago Bulls: Markelle Fultz Position: PG School: Washington Original Pick: Justin Patton We all know what happened with Fultz. Not the worst No. 1 bust of all-time, but he's in the conversation. Even with the benefit of hindsight, there would be one franchise that believes they can fix Fultz and fully take advantage of his talents. Orlando has been a great spot for him to refine his game and prove his value in today's NBA. Here at No. 17, the Bulls land a high-upside prospect who maybe in their organization could turn his career around quicker.
17/30
#17 Milwaukee Bucks: Thomas Bryant Position: C School: Indiana Original Pick: D.J. Wilson Thomas Bryant really came into his own as the Wizards primary center, improving his mid-range shot and defensive footwork. He took another step forward in his return to the Lakers and was moved at the 2023 trade deadline to clear some cap space. He got a Finals ring out of it in Denver and has a developed role as a high-energy depth piece.
18/30
#18 Indiana Pacers: Dillon Brooks Position: SG School: Oregon Original Pick: T.J. Leaf Originally a second-round pick, Brooks has proved his scoring capabilities shown at Oregon can translate to the big league. He's a sharpshooter and can give some of the NBA's best fits on the defensive side. He remains a key figure in Memphis' rotation; now needing guards, Indiana would be thrilled he dropped this far.
19/30
#19 Atlanta Hawks: Malik Monk Position: SG School: Kentucky Original Pick: John Collins Malik Monk transformed his career by going to the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2021-22 season. Once known as an inefficient volume shooter, he's turned into the 6th-man on a competitive team. He's really taken a step forward on the defensive end and is proving now that he can play a team game in the right system.
20/30
#20 Portland Trail Blazers: Jonathan Isaac Position: C/PF School: Florida State Original Pick: Harry Giles Being a rim-running, post-centered big man has a limited role in today's NBA. Despite those limitations entering the draft, Isaac improved each season in Orlando to earn a starting spot for a team trying to rebuild. The best ability, though, is availability. He falls to No. 20 after missing over three seasons of action due to lingering knee issues and a torn ACL.
21/30
#21 Oklahoma City Thunder: Dennis Smith Jr. Position: PG School: NC State Original Pick: Terrance Ferguson Dennis Smith Jr. went from being passed by the Knicks in this draft to them trading their best asset (Kristaps Porzingis) for him. He's an intriguing player because he's got the explosive rim-to-rim athleticism of a Russell Westbrook, but without the same level of vision. Seems like that style of play worked well for several seasons down in OKC.
22/30
#21 Brooklyn Nets Isaiah Hartenstein Position: C School: International/ Germany Original Pick: Jarrett Allen When given the opportunity, the German has delivered in his limited NBA experience. Listed as a center, Hartenstein is an impactful player whose hustle and ability to defend away from the basket makes him a valuable depth piece on any contending team. The Clippers were the first team to give him meaningful minutes, landing with the Knicks seems like a perfect fit.
23/30
#23 Toronto Raptors: Zach Collins Position: PF/C School: Gonzaga Original Pick: OG Anunoby Collins was a lottery talent when he was selected and that value is still considered here. A lack of defensive impact has kept him off the floor for much of his career, especially deep down the bench. Perhaps going to a player-development team like Toronto could add longevity to his career.
24/30
#24 Utah Jazz: Tony Bradley Position: C School: North Carolina Original Pick: Tyler Lydon By now you should be sensing a theme. Value of power forwards and centers are not what they used to be. Those prospects are less likely to pan out than the top tier wings and combo guards. Bradley, however, manages to be one of the few to go a little earlier than he did in the original draft
25/30
#25 Orlando Magic: Josh Jackson Position: SF School: Kansas Original Pick: Anžejs Pasečņiks Josh Jackson saw a significant role reduction after getting traded from by Suns. It was quick fall from his productive rookie season where he landed a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. He's continued to bounce around the association, before getting waived before the 2022-23 season. Orlando took a swing here back in 2017, taking a swing on the former No. 4 overall pick doesn't seem too far-fetched.
26/30
#26 Portland Trail Blazers: Frank Ntilikina Position: PG Country: France Original Pick: Caleb Swanigan Ntilikina has not delivered that his top-10 draft position would warrant. To be frank, few point guards were going to live up to the expectations put on him by the Knicks fanbase that early into his career. Hopefully the change of scenery in Dallas will help him find his footing.
27/30
#27 Brooklyn Nets: Justin Jackson Position: SF School: UNC Original Pick: Kyle Kuzma Though Justin Jackson is a proven scorer, he can't guard too well and his role has decreased each year in the league. From starting the majority of games his rookie season in Sacramento to bouncing around to six different teams, he's struggling to latch on to a franchise.
28/30
#28 Los Angeles Lakers: Sterling Brown Position: SG/SF Team: SMU Original Pick: Tony Bradley Brown is a valuable depth piece that has carved himself a decent role as a bench player. He's hung around for five seasons and showed in Houston he can shoot at a high percentage (42.3% 3-point) when given volume (4.2 3PA per game). Perhaps the Lakers taking him now would give him a longer leash than what they gave him in 2022-23.
29/30
#29 San Antonio Spurs: PJ Dozier Position: PG/SG School: South Carolina Original Pick: Derrick White Missing out on the luck of the Derrick White pick, the Spurs select another head-down, hard worker who can play a variety of roles. The second undrafted player to make the list, Dozier has improved his game significantly after coming off a couple two-way contract deals in Oklahoma City and Boston. With Denver, the former Gamecock provided relief and defensive tenactiy when Jamal Murray was out with an ACL injury during the 2021-22 season.
30/30
#30 Utah Jazz: Semi Ojeleye Position: PF School: SMU Original Pick: Josh Hart Up until a year ago Ojeleye was able to stick around on the back-end of NBA rosters. Built well for a small forward, he couldn't quite find a productive role as a 3-and-D wing. Still, when he had the playing time, he was able to contribute to winning basketball.