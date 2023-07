Position: PG/SG

School: Iowa State

Original Pick: Dennis Smith Jr.

Drafted 51st overall originally, Monte Morris has turned himself into maybe the most reliable player in this class. You always know what you're going to get when he steps on the floor, and that's a defensive force who can make a play on the other end in the half court when needed. As a key contributor in Denver's improbable postseason run to the Western Conference Finals in 2020, Morris provided a great compliment to the backourt with Jamal Murray.

Now, he looks to do the same with Bradley Beal.