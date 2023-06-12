2023 NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Cason Wallace a physical defender with upside

The Washington Wizards have the eighth pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Here is the latest in our series of draft prospects who could fall around where the Wizards will select...

Name: Cason Wallace

Team: Kentucky

Position: Point guard

Age: 19

Height: 6-4

Weight: 195 lbs.

Wingspan: 6-9

2022/23 stats: 32 G, 11.7 ppg, 4.3 apg, 3.7 rpg, 2.0 spg, 0.5 bpg, 44.6 FG% (4.3/9.8), 34.6 3PT% (1.4/4.0), 75.7 FT% (1.7/2.2)

Player comparison: Jrue Holiday, Ricky Rubio

Projections: NBC Sports Washington 9th, Ringer 10th, Athletic 13th, ESPN 12th, NBADraft.net 15th, Bleacher Report 12th, Yahoo! 17th

5 things to know:

*Wallace is a big point guard known for his physical, disruptive defense. At 6-foot-4, he has a strong frame and is no stranger to contact, whether that be when walling off a ball handler from attacking the rim or diving on the floor for a loose ball. Wallace draws wide praise for his intangibles as a gritty defender and an unselfish offensive player. As he explained at last month's NBA Draft combine, Wallace prides himself on making team-oriented winning plays.

*His effectiveness as a defender shows up in his ability to force turnovers. Wallace averaged 2.0 steals per game last season for the Wildcats. In November against Michigan State, Wallace tied a UK record with eight steals in a single game. He had five games with four steals or more including against Kansas and Gonzaga. Wallace is also capable of some high-flying blocks. He has a knack for catching players in transition and has good timing when going up for the rejection.

*Wallace is a solid outside shooter with the potential to be an impact player in that area. He knocked down 34.6% of his threes last season on 4.0 attempts per game. For comparison, that makes him a more advanced shooter than all of the Wizards' recent first-round picks outside of Corey Kispert. Wallace also showed the ability to carry a high 3-point percentage over a period of time, as through the first two months (13 games) of his freshman year he was shooting 47.5% from three on 4.7 attempts per game. His shot fell off not long after he started dealing with a back injury in early January, which could help explain his overall numbers.

*He says he studies fellow Kentucky alum Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's offensive game and he considers Tyrese Maxey a mentor. Like Wallace, Maxey grew up in the Dallas area before attending the University of Kentucky.

*Wallace's older brother, Keaton, plays for the Clippers' G League affiliate. He has also spent time in the Grizzlies and Bucks' organizations after starring at the University of Texas-Arlington.

Fit with Wizards: The Wizards have new people running the front office and could look very different in just a few weeks, but as they are currently constituted, Wallace and the Wizards would be a perfect fit between player and team. Washington needs ball-stopping defense on the perimeter, they have a long-term hole at point guard (Monte Morris and Delon Wright are one year away from free agency) and they need shooting. Ideally, they would get all of those things in a point guard who also adds size next to Bradley Beal and can run an offensive with a pass-first approach, knowing there aren't a ton of shot attempts to go around in their starting lineup.

Wallace would hit every single note in that regard. He may not start right away, as they could keep Morris in that role, but over time he would develop into a mainstay as their starting point guard. Drafting Wallace at eight would make him the first point guard they have taken in the first round since John Wall (also of Kentucky) in 2010.

If Wallace's defensive impact translates to the NBA level, he could be the ideal piece to take their overall defense up a notch. They have some rim protection on the backend with Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford, plus the rangy defense of Deni Avdija and Kyle Kuzma at forward. If they could get an above-average defender at point guard who can provide more resistance on the ball, that would make everyone's life behind them easier.

The question for Wallace will be his long-term offensive upside. He is very effective on catch-and-shoot plays, but will ideally become someone who can score off-the-dribble and be able to consistently get to the rim. The good news is Wallace appears to have a strong feel for the game. He has impressive touch around the basket and has displayed a good grasp of angles and respacing.

If Wallace proves to have more offensive potential than he is being given credit for in the pre-draft process, it would follow a longstanding trend. There have been many Kentucky guards to go in the range he's expected to be picked and end up far exceeding expectations. Gilgeous-Alexander and Maxey are two examples. Others would be Jamal Murray, Devin Booker, Tyler Herro and Immanuel Quickley. UK coach John Calipari clearly has an eye for star NBA talent, even if it isn't made obvious during their one year in college. If Wallace proves to be the next draft steal from Kentucky, he could be a franchise-changing talent.