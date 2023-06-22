2023 NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Kobe Bufkin's shot-creation ideal for NBA

The Washington Wizards have the eighth pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Here is the latest in our series of draft prospects who could fall around where the Wizards will select...

Name: Kobe Bufkin

Team: Michigan

Position: Shooting guard

Age: 19

Height: 6-5

Weight: 187 lbs.

Wingspan: 6-8

2022/23 stats: 33 G, 14.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.9 apg, 0.7 bpg, 1.3 spg, 48.2 FG% (5.2/10.9), 35.5 3PT% (1.3/3.7), 84.9 FT% (2.2/2.6)

Player comparison: Anfernee Simons, Malik Monk

Projections: NBC Sports Washington 14th, Ringer 12th, Athletic 16th, ESPN 12th, NBADraft.net 18th, Bleacher Report 12th, Yahoo! 19th

5 things to know:

*Bufkin is a tall, slashing guard who is gifted at creating his own shot off-the-dribble. A left-handed shooter, Bufkin can generate space with crossovers and stepbacks, using a quick release and smooth shooting motion to score in a variety of ways. Bufkin projects to be a shooting guard at the next level who could develop into more of a primary playmaker in the long term.

*He also offers upside on the defensive end. Bufkin's size, length and quickness stand out on defense and he is very aggressive going after steals. Bufkin has quick hands and often picks the pocket of ball handlers. Bufkin may be in line for an adjustment to NBA officiating and guarding veteran players adept at drawing fouls, but long-term it could suit him well as a disruptor on the perimeter.

*After knocking down 35.5% of his threes last season at Michigan, Bufkin is one of the better outside shooters who could be selected in the lottery. Most of the players commonly projected to go in the lottery this season have questions about their shooting, but Bufkin scored with solid efficiency in college. The fact he can make plays off-the-bounce should help his cause in trying to translate that success to the next level.

*Bufkin is quick and agile, but is not one of the more explosive athletes in this draft. He recorded a 36-inch vertical leap at the combine, which was tied for 23rd-best among those who participated. Bufkin's ceiling is largely rooted in his skillset, feel for the game and size for his position.

*Bufkin was named after Kobe Bryant. His brother, Isaiah, was also named after an NBA legend; Isaiah Thomas. He is originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Kobe Bufkin had a nice 1st half



Longer breakdowns coming later pic.twitter.com/cemmA2UBA2 — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) November 17, 2021

Fit with Wizards: Bufkin is expected to go later in the lottery than where the Wizards are selecting at eight, but as a player there is plenty to like about the fit between both sides. Bufkin is being widely projected to go to the Thunder at No. 12 because of his versatility and shot-creating abilities. The Wizards just hired their general manager Will Dawkins away from the Thunder front office, so it would make sense if he sought similar qualities in the draft.

Bufkin would have a wide-open opportunity to establish himself early on as a core piece for the Wizards. The chance would be there for him to be the starting shooting guard on Day 1. Bufkin would likely find himself competing with Corey Kispert and Johnny Davis, two recent first-round picks, with Kispert having the leg up.

Regardless of whether he starts, it appears there will be plenty of minutes and shots offered to Bufkin or whomever the Wizards select with the eighth pick. The hope with Bufkin would be he continues to develop his offensive repertoire to someday be an All-Star or something close to one.

From a stylistic perspective, Bufkin would help the Wizards in two areas they have generally struggled in which are 3-point shooting and forcing turnovers. He would be the best outside shooter aside from Kispert they have drafted in quite some time. Taking him in the draft would help the Wizards start to build their new foundation with a player who could someday help them form a much more efficient offense than they have had in recent years.