2023 NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Taylor Hendricks would fill needs for Wizards

The Washington Wizards have the eighth pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Here is the latest in our series of draft prospects who could fall around where the Wizards will select...

Name: Taylor Hendricks

Team: UCF

Position: Power forward

Age: 19

Height: 6-9

Weight: 217 lbs.

Wingspan: 7-1

2022/23 stats: 34 G, 15.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.7 bpg, 0.9 spg, 47.8 FG% (5.4/11.3), 39.4 3PT% (1.8/4.6), 78.2 FT% (2.5/3.2)

Player comparison: Robert Covington, Patrick Williams

Projections: NBC Sports Washington 7th, Ringer 7th, Athletic 8th, ESPN 10th, NBADraft.net 8th, Bleacher Report 7th, Yahoo! 10th

5 things to know:

*Hendricks is simultaneously one of the best (or at least most versatile) defenders in this draft class and one of the best outside shooters. At 6-foot-9, he can protect the rim and switch out to smaller players on the perimeter. He could be a positionless defender at the next level with the size, wingspan and lateral quickness to wreak havoc all over the court. Hendricks not only provides resistance, but he also forces turnovers as evidenced by his 2.6 stocks (steals and blocks) per game.

*He made threes both efficiently and with considerable volume in college. Hendricks knocked down a very good 39.4% from long range on 4.6 attempts per game. For comparison, likely top-3 pick Brandon Miller shot 38.4% on 7.5 attempts and projected lottery pick Gradey Dick made 40.3% on 5.7 attempts. Hendricks is very effective as a catch-and-shoot threat and will benefit from playing with teammates who can draw in the defense and find him open on the perimeter. Over time, he will look to develop more as a shot-creator off the dribble.

Taylor Hendricks gliding in from weak-side to erase drive. Covers ground and elevates off of two feet so effortlessly. pic.twitter.com/00mPE7lvGS — Will Morris (@w_a_morris) June 5, 2023

*Hendricks is one of the most well-rounded players in this draft. He can shoot, score around the rim, rebound and defend a variety of players. The one area he didn't really shine in at UCF is playmaking with the ball in his hands. His development in that regard could determine his long-term offensive ceiling. Once he establishes a baseline as a spot-up shooter, he will ideally add more elements to his game as a ball-handler and passer to create for himself and others.

*He decided to stay close to home by playing for UCF and became the highest-rated recruit in school history. His playing in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) has led to some questions about the competition he faced compared to other prospects. UCF did face Miami (FL), who made it to the Final Four, but Henricks was held to just eight points on 2-for-9 shooting (1-for-8 3PT).

*Hendricks played with his twin brother, Tyler, at UCF. The two helped lead Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, FL to two state championships in high school. Hendricks has also been doing some offseason workouts with former Wizards star John Wall as he prepares for the draft.

Taylor Hendricks -- more than just a 3 & D prospect



This kind of shotmaking on the move for a 6'10 Freshman is rare. Off the dribble, running off screeens, relocating off ball. It's all there in flashes. pic.twitter.com/tjn1CRMaEJ — Draft Dummies (@DraftDummies) May 28, 2023

Fit with Wizards: Evaluating how Hendricks would fit with the Wizards is complicated a bit by the uncertain future of Kyle Kuzma who can leave the team in free agency this summer or re-sign on a long-term deal. If Kuzma re-signs, he and Hendricks would overlap a bit, making Hendricks' path to a large role in their rotation a bit murky at first. If the Wizards drafted Hendricks on June 22, it could in turn factor into their decision-making with Kuzma soon after in free agency, as they could technically view him as Kuzma's replacement.

If the Wizards drafted Henricks and kept Kuzma, then it would likely be a matter of taking the best player available regardless of fit. And setting his position and role aside, there are many other reasons to like the potential marriage between Hendricks and the Wizards. Let's start with his defense.

Washington's overall defense is an issue they need to fix, but there are some parts already in place that may just need tying together. They are pretty good at limiting threes and have two capable rim protectors in Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford. Adding a rangy, long Swiss army knife like Hendricks to roam the midrange could help them go to the next level as an overall defensive unit.

There is also Hendricks' 3-point shooting that has to entice the Wizards. He would be a major outlier in terms of their recent draft history in that outside of Corey Kispert, just about every other first-round pick they have brought in needed a lot of work on their 3-point jumper. Hendricks has a chance to make an impact as an outside shooter very early in his career and that's an area the Wizards need to make strides in.

One question for Hendricks, if he's picked eighth overall by the Wizards, could be his long-term ceiling. The floor seems to be fairly high because of his well-rounded skillset, developed outside shot, basketball IQ and length. Can he be a star? In an ideal world, the Wizards would get a player with the eighth pick who could someday significantly improve their outlook.