Beal believes he can win a title with Wizards

In an era dominated by player movement, particularly among NBA's very best players, Bradley Beal went in a different direction by re-signing with the Wizards on a five-year, $251 million contract.

He could have tried to force his way to another team armed with multiple All-Stars and compete for a championship that way, but by re-upping with the team that drafted him, Beal is hoping to win right where he is. He fully believes he can do it in D.C., too.

"I want to win a championship and I want to do it here," Beal said Friday at his contract signing press conference. "I've said it in plenty of interviews before, if I stay in D.C., respect the reason that me staying is because I believe that I can win here."

Once LeBron James left Cleveland for the Heat in 2010, building super teams full of future Hall of Famers became the primary path to a title in the NBA. Kevin Durant left his own situation in Oklahoma City to form an unbeatable juggernaut in Golden State. Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis forced their way out of San Antonio and New Orleans to join contenders in Los Angeles.

But over the last two seasons, the Bucks and Warriors won championships with homegrown talent. When Giannis Antetokounmpo stuck it out with Milwaukee and won it all in 2021, it served as a reminder of how sweet it could be to win in your own situation.

"I feel like the meaning would be so much greater because you ground out everything here," Beal said. "Especially if we win here, like you just ground out everything you've proved all the doubters wrong. You did, everything you possibly could to make it work and you did it. That would mean everything to me. That would mean more than leaving and playing with four other All-Stars."

Leaving to form a super team isn't the guaranteed championship it used to be, either. The Brooklyn Nets looked unbeatable when they acquired Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Fast forward 12 months later, and Harden is with Philadelphia, Durant has requested a trade and Irving could soon be out the door as well.

The grass isn't always greener.

"In having conversations with guys who've done that, it's not always great," Beal said. "It's not always fun. It's not always what you think it is. You think a guy is who you think he is and it's totally different. We're seeing that. So you stay in your lane, you embrace your situation and for me, this organization has been nothing but good to me. I firmly believe in my heart that I can win here."

The Wizards still have a long way to go before we can talk about Beal in the same breath as Antetokounmpo or Dirk Nowitzki as homegrown stars who won on their terms. However, Beal appears to be taking lessons from those teams in hopes of translating those successes to his own situation in Washington.

"There are small market teams out there winning and have built up what they have, they built through the draft. They're building up their young players, we can do that," Beal said. "Why can't Washington do that? You see the teams that go and the guys that leave build super teams and they're not everything they pan out to be.



"It's all about being at peace, whatever decision you decide to make, and this is who I want to be. I can't concern myself with what some other player does or how it went for him. All I can do is concern myself with me, how my life is going, how my family is doing, and what's best for us."