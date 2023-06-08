How the Wizards' new front office will approach the NBA Draft

WASHINGTON -- Thursday's introductory press conference for new Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger and Wizards general manager Will Dawkins brought a dose of clarity as to how their new front office operation will work. That includes a very clear delineation when it comes to evaluating players for the draft.

When asked if he will be on the road scouting players, say at the Final Four or a major amateur showcase, Winger replied about as bluntly as he could.

"I hope not. If I'm doing that, something has gone terribly wrong with Travis [Schlenk] and Will [Dawkins]. They're just much better than I am," Winger told NBC Sports Washington.

That should help eliminate some confusion about the Wizards' new direction as they prepare for the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 and beyond. Winger is entrusting who he sees as uniquely gifted experts to oversee the Wizards' entire draft operation.

One glance at their resumes and it is easy to see why. Dawkins spent the last 15 years working in the Thunder organization under Sam Presti. OKC has become famous for hitting home runs in the draft from Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden to Domantas Sabonis and more recently Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

Schlenk was in the Warriors' front office when they drafted Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green; pillars for a dynasty. He ran the shop in Atlanta when they picked Trae Young, John Collins and Kevin Huerter.

"They both have had an extraordinary amount of success drafting. Travis was part of some really special drafts in Golden State. I think he drafted very well in Atlanta," Winger explained.

"Will has had exposure to some of the best drafters in the league in Sam and Troy [Weaver]. I've studied Will closely when we were together and from afar and I know what his contributions are to that draft process. He's an elite talent evaluator and it's not just about what he sees on the court. It's what he learns about the guys off the court."

Winger worked with Dawkins for the Thunder for years before he left to become the GM for the L.A. Clippers. He knows Dawkins is a well-traveled and experienced scout. When he called to ask him if he was interested in the Wizards' GM job, Dawkins was at a Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) tournament.

Dawkins has been scouting many of the players in this draft class since they were 15 years old. He saw Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis for the first time back when Porzingis was just 15 playing in Latvia. He also saw Wizards forward Deni Avdija at the same age.

That foundational knowledge should help Dawkins hit the ground running with the Wizards as they evaluate players for the eighth overall pick, even though he says they don't have a specific draft board formulated yet.

"The draft doesn't start right now. The draft started two, three or four years ago. That's the mindset that we'll have. I will say this: we're not playing from behind at all," Dawkins said.

Dawkins knows firsthand what makes the Thunder such an exceptional team at the draft and so does Winger. As for how they can recreate that in Washington, however, they aren't going to pretend they have the secret recipe.

Ultimately, it is about putting processes in place and trusting the big-picture direction. The hope is they will have similar results together even though they are now working for a different organization and without Presti in the room.

"I'll say this: we've had our fair share of misses, but we were a detailed group over there. I think the game has become international and you have to embrace that. I think we did a good job of that," Dawkins said of his time with the Thunder.

"The thing that we were looking to replicate over and over again is finding our type of people and our type of players that have the right mindset. So, when they came in, they bought into the infrastructure that was there in terms of player development and how they get better and improve. Those guys maximized themselves and that's a good credit to them. The talent piece, a lot of people walk in at the same level. But when guys are able to use the resources that were provided, that's how they maximize themselves. They are all good teammates, they all support each other and understood winning at a young age and that's rare. Let's be honest, we got lucky early on to get some of the players we got. Those guys carried the message and we were able to continue that."

Winger offered his own theory as for why the Thunder seem to nail every draft.

"If I knew the answer to it, I'd be able to do it myself. I don't know. I think that they know exactly what they want. They know what the pieces to the puzzle are supposed to look like," he explained.

"I think they do a very nice job of balancing risk with safety. Sometimes they have the player that they know is going to make it, they just don't necessarily know his ceiling. Sometimes they draft a player that has seemingly an unsure floor and likely and unsure ceiling. But at the very end of they day, they're just good drafters and they're good evaluators. They apply what they see to what they hear. They use the analytics very well. They understand what they want for the team. They understand that a player's best basketball isn't for probably 10 years after he is drafted. They don't look for instant results and I think that's what makes them really good drafters."

Schlenk met Winger many years ago when he was with the Warriors and Winger was with the Thunder. He was in Oklahoma City to scout a Thunder game when he received a message from Winger that he would like to connect before tip-off. They met and stayed in touch over the years, often through phone calls negotiating trades and other front office dealings.

Winger had plans to hire Schlenk to the Clippers this offseason before the Wizards job came up. Once he got the top job in Washington, he made Schlenk his first front office addition as Senior Vice President of Player Personnel.

"I've got a better deal for you," Schlenk recalled Winger saying.

Schlenk cut his teeth with the Warriors as they ascended to become one of the greatest teams in NBA history. It all began with the selection of Curry in 2009.

"That makes you look pretty smart right off the bat," Schlenk joked to NBC Sports Washington. "To be able to have that level of success, I'd love to be able to tell you we're going to have that here, but it's hard to do."

What Schlenk can replicate is his overall approach to the draft and evaluating talent. He said he will be making many scouting trips because he believes "you have to get out there, you have to see the players, you can't just do it on video."

Schlenk will apply some guiding principles to how he evaluates every player for the Wizards.

"One of the big things I've always focused on… is the character of the person. That's extremely important. These guys spend so much time together. If you have somebody that kind of brings down the environment every day, it can really be a drag on the team. That would be one of the first big things," Schlenk said.

"Then, obviously you look at the way the NBA is going now, the positionless basketball, having guys with multiple skillsets, guys that can play with the ball in their hands and play without the ball in their hands and that can guard multiple positions… those are the guys everybody's looking for now."

The first major decision the Wizards will have to make with their roster is on June 22 with the eighth overall pick. They also select twice in the second round; 42nd and 57th overall.

The draft is an area the Wizards would like to see substantial improvement in moving forward. They now have new leaders in place who have proven track records of success in that realm.