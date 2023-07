How to watch the 2023 NBA Playoffs

The 2023 NBA Playoffs have produced plenty of drama. But as the calendar flips to June, just two teams remain and the NBA Finals is officially here.

The Denver Nuggets, the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, swept LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to earn their first Finals berth in franchise history. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who finished runner-up for the award this year to Joel Embiid, was named the Western Conference Finals MVP. Denver star point guard Jamal Murray also had an excellent series, averaging over 32 points per game in Denver's four victories.

In the East, the Miami Heat jumped out to a 3-0 series lead, only for Boston to win the next three games and set up an epic Game 7 for the second straight year. Game 7 didn't live up to expectations, however, as the Heat blew out Boston to advance to their second Finals in the past four years.

Denver. Miami. It's on.

Here's everything you need to know about the NBA Finals...

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1: Nuggets 104, Heat 93

Game 2: Heat 111, Nuggets 108

Game 3: Nuggets 109, Heat 94 (Denver leads series, 2-1)

Game 4: Friday, June 9 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 5: Monday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 6*: Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 7*: Sunday, June 18 at 8 p.m. on ESPN

* if necessary

Full 2023 NBA Playoff Schedule

April 11-14: NBA Play-In Tournament

April 15: First round of NBA Playoffs begin

May 1-2: Second round of NBA Playoffs begin (potential to begin on April 29-30 depending on first-round results)

May 16-17: NBA Conference Finals begin

June 1: NBA Finals begin

How does the NBA Play-In Tournament work?

The Nos. 7-10 seeds in each conference are set to participate in the NBA's third annual Play-In Tournament. Here's how it works:

-The No. 7 seed in each conference hosts the No. 8 seed in each conference, while the No. 9 seed hosts the No. 10 seed.

-The winner of the 7 seed-8 seed matchup will be the No. 7 seed in the postseason. The loser of the 7-8 game plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed, the final playoff spot in the conference.

2023 Play-In Tournament Results

Eastern Conference

No. 8 Atlanta Hawks defeat No. 7 Miami Heat, 116-105. (Hawks become No. 7 seed in East)

No. 10 Chicago Bulls defeat No. 9 Toronto Raptors, 109-105

Miami Heat defeat Chicago Bulls, 102-91 (Heat become No. 8 seed in East)

Western Conference

No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers defeat No. 8 Timberwolves, 108-102 (Lakers remain No. 7 seed in West)

No. 10 OKC Thunder defeat No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans, 123-118

Minnesota Timberwolves defeat OKC Thunder, 120-95 (Timberwolves become No. 8 seed in West)

2023 NBA First Round

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Miami Heat (Heat win, 4-1)

Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117

Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122

Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99

Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114

Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Atlanta Hawks (Celtics win, 4-2)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99

Game 2: Celtics 119, Heat 106

Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122

Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 121

Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics 117

Game 6: Celtics 128, Hawks120

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets (Sixers win, 4-0)

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84

Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97

Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks (Knicks win, 4-1)

Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90

Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79

Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93

Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95

Western Conference

No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (Nuggets win, 4-1)

Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80

Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113

Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111

Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108

Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers (Lakers win, 4-2)

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93

Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101

Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111

Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99

Game 6: Lakers 125, Grizzlies 85

No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors (Warriors win, 4-2)

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106

Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97

Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125

Game 5: Warriors 123. Kings 116

Game 6: Kings 118, Warriors 99

Game 7: Warriors 120, Kings 100

No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers (Suns win, 4-1)

Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110

Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109

Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124

Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100

Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130

2023 NBA Second Round

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (Celtics win, 4-3)

Game 1: Sixers 119, Celtics 115

Game 2: Celtics 121, Sixers 87

Game 3: Celtics 114, Sixers 102

Game 4: Sixers 116, Celtics 115

Game 5: Sixers 115, Celtics 103

Game 6: Celtics 95, Sixers 86

Game 7: Celtics 112, Sixers 88

No. 5 New York Knicks vs. No. 8 Miami Heat (Heat win, 4-2)

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

Game 2: Knicks 111. Heat 105

Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86

Game 4: Heat 109, Knicks 101

Game 5: Knicks 112, Heat 103

Game 6: Heat 96, Knicks 92

Western Conference

No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 4 Phoenix Suns (Nuggets win, 4-2)

Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107

Game 2: Nuggets 97, Suns 87

Game 3: Suns 121, Nuggets 114

Game 4: Suns 129, Nuggets 124

Game 5: Nuggets 118, Suns 102

Game 6: Nuggets 125, Suns 100

No. 6 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers (Lakers win, 4-2)

Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112

Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100

Game 3: Lakers 127, Warriors 97

Game 4: Lakers 104, Warriors 101

Game 5: Warriors 121, Lakers 106

Game 6: Lakers 122, Warriors 101

2023 NBA Conference Finals Schedule

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 Miami Heat (Heat win, 4-3)

Game 1: Heat 123, Celtics 116

Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 105

Game 3: Heat 128, Celtics 102

Game 4: Celtics 116, Heat 99

Game 5: Celtics 110, Heat 97

Game 6: Celtics 104, Heat 103

Game 7: Heat 103, Celtics 84

Western Conference

No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers (Nuggets win, 4-0)

Game 1: Nuggets 132, Lakers 126

Game 2: Nuggets 108, Lakers 103

Game 3: Nuggets 119, Lakers 108

Game 4: Nuggets 113, Lakers 111

Recent NBA Champions

2022: Golden State Warriors

2021: Milwaukee Bucks

2020: Los Angeles Lakers

2019: Toronto Raptors

2018: Golden State Warriors

2017: Golden State Warriors

2016: Cleveland Cavaliers

2015: Golden State Warriors

2014: San Antonio Spurs

2013: Miami Heat

2012: Miami Heat

2011: Dallas Mavericks

2010: Los Angeles Lakers