How to watch Wizards' 2023-24 season opener vs. Pacers

It's a new era in Washington. There's a new front office, a new brass of players waiting to take the court, and a sense of excitement and curiosity surrounding the Wizards' 2023-24 season.

With Jordan Poole in town and Kyle Kuzma re-signed to lead a returning group of players in Washington, the Wizards begin the regular season on the road against the Indiana Pacers for the second straight year. It's also the fifth consecutive time the Wizards will begin their campaign on the road.

Here's everything you need to know for Wizards-Pacers...

WIZARDS vs. PACERS HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7:00 p.m.

TV Channel: Wizards vs. Pacers will be broadcast on Monumental Sports Network

Live Stream: You can live stream Wizards vs. Pacers on monumentalsportsnetwork.com

Radio: Wizards Radio Network, 1500 AM

WIZARDS vs. PACERS TV SCHEDULE

6:30 PM: Wizards Pregame Live (LIVE)

7:00 PM: Wizards at Pacers (LIVE)

9:30 PM: Wizards Postgame Live (LIVE)

WIZARDS vs. PACERS WHO TO WATCH

Wizards: Jordan Poole, G (20.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 4.5 apg last season): Poole arrived in Washington this summer via a trade with the Golden State Warriors. In the Bay Area, he cemented himself as one of the best guards in the league and posted some of the most efficient numbers in the league last season. He was a key piece of GSW's 2022 championship run, and now hopes to bring the same success to D.C.

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, F (16.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.5 apg): Mathurin made good on the Pacers' decision to draft him sixth overall in last year's draft. His output off the bench earned him NBA All-Rookie First Team honors. He looks to increase that production this time around.