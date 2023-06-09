Michael Winger ready to aim as high as possible with Wizards

WASHINGTON -- The first time Michael Winger got emotional at Thursday's introductory press conference was at the podium when discussing raising his four children in the D.C. area. As the day wore on, it grew obvious that was not uncommon for him.

There were tears and lengthy hugs with members of his family and confidants. And he seemed close to tearing up in a separate media session when relaying what one of his mentors, Washington-native and GM of the Detroit Pistons Troy Weaver, told him about how much building the Wizards into a contender would mean to the city of D.C.

Those displays of passion are just who Winger is and they translate to how he approaches his job as a team executive.

"Whether we're debating players or debating staff or debating decisions, yeah... I don't decide to be emotional. It's not a conscientious thing, but I guess if you're passionate about anything, if you have an emotional bent, it's pretty easy to get worked up. I'm guessing, I don't know. I've lived my life this way," Winger told NBC Sports Washington.

Winger is ready to pour his heart and soul into taking the Wizards where they haven't been in a long time. The Washington franchise has not made the conference finals or even won 50 games since 1979.

The organization's last championship was in 1978, 45 years ago. Yet, that didn't stop Winger from aiming very high when asked about his goals.

"The eventual expectation is that we're going to build a generational contender. We're going to potentially have a team that is competing for championships," Winger said.

"I can't promise when that will be, but there's no excuse for the lone NBA team in Washington, D.C. not to be a perennial contender or at least be pursuing championships. So, that's the goal. The goal is to pursue championships by any means necessary. It will take time and it's going to start at the ground floor."

He then added: "Eventually we're going to hoist a trophy here in D.C. I just can't promise you when."

Winger is confident they can get there. As for how, that's what he and his new GM Will Dawkins will be tasked with figuring out. What could work in their favor is the variety of experiences those two bring. The same could be said for Travis Schlenk, their Senior Vice President of Player Personnel.

Winger and Dawkins were both with the Thunder, an organization that has cracked the code as a small market by consistently drafting very well. Winger just left as GM of the Clippers where they were able to use the allure of Los Angeles to land big free agents and stars via trade.

Schlenk was with the Warriors when they built a dynasty through the draft by finding the signal through the noise while picking outside of the top-5. He was also in Atlanta when they used the draft and trades to reach the conference finals.

Exactly what will work here in Washington remains to be seen. Though he knows he can't sell players on the sunshine of L.A., Winger believes there is some potential for D.C. to become a star destination.

"It's sometimes climate-based. Miami is a wonderful market and L.A. is a wonderful market. They have something in common. D.C. I think is a sneaky wonderful market. I don't think, I know because I've had the conversations; players like playing in D.C., they want to be here. I think we can lean into that," he said.

In order to attract an impact player in free agency, the stars have to align to where the right player is not only available, but wants to sign somewhere that happens to have cap space to afford them. There may be a little bit more control when it comes to trades, though ultimately it requires a yes on the other end of the phone call.

Winger knows how to orchestrate a blockbuster deal, having been in Los Angeles when they acquired Paul George from the Clippers. That was a league-altering move that included Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and five first-round picks going to the Thunder.

If the Wizards play their cards right, maybe someday they will have the ammo to pull off such a trade. Winger explained the thought process of approaching a deal of that magnitude.

"It's not easy. I think that there are a lot of times when you have a goal for the team and if you are chasing that goal and pursuing that goal of typically winning a championship or multiple championships. That's sort of what we mean by generational contender. You have to have championship-level talent," Winger told NBC Sports Washington.

"Whether or not to push all the chips in to acquire championship-level talent, I think the first step of that is evaluating whether or not whatever you're pushing the chips in for is championship-level talent. If it's there and you think that you have the capacity to build a team around those types of players, do it."

Improving their results in the draft could be the first step towards creating those opportunities. Picking Gilgeous-Alexander 11th overall in 2018 helped the Clippers land George. After one season in L.A., Gilgeous-Alexander had established himself as a potential future star on a rookie contract. That was very attractive to a Thunder team ready to trigger a rebuild.

The better the Wizards draft, the more they will be able to offer teams in trades. It will also help them in free agency as they try to sell a winning culture to prospective players. Having young players with upside on rookie deals will also help them offset the large contracts free agents command.

It is going to take some time, but Winger is clearly thinking big as he charts the Wizards' course ahead.