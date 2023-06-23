Wizards acquire Tyus Jones and Danilo Gallinari, trade Kristaps Porzingis

The three-team deal that brought point guard Tyus Jones, sharpshooter Danilo Gallinari and big man Mike Muscala to the Washington Wizards and shipped Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics is now official, as the teams finalized the trade and announced the details early Friday morning.

The trade also included the Memphis Grizzlies, who acquired former defensive player of the year Marcus Smart and sent Jones to D.C. The Wizards also drafted Julian Phillips 35th overall in the second round and rerouted him to the Chicago Bulls.

Dealing Porzingis puts an end to a memorable stint for the 7-foot-3 big man, who enjoyed a career year last season after landing in Washington the year before in a trade with the Mavericks. In return, the Wizards receive three veteran players who will likely garner rotation roles in the immediate future.

Jones, 27, joins a deep group of point guards on the Wizards' roster. He averaged 10.3 points and 5.2 assists last season in Memphis, starting 22 games as the backup to Ja Morant. Jones has led the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio each of the past five seasons.

Gallinari, 34, missed all of last season due to a torn ACL, but has a long track record as one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA. Across four seasons since 2019, Gallinari has made 40.8% of his threes on 5.5 attempts per game. He is listed at 6-foot-10.

Muscala, 31, is also 6-foot-10 and is also known for his outside shooting. He has shot 40.8% from three over the last two seasons on 3.5 attempts per game.

Both Gallinari and Muscala have a history with Wizards general manager Will Dawkins from their days in Oklahoma City. Gallinari also crossed paths with Wizards front office executives Michael Winger and Travis Schlenk, plus head coach Wes Unseld Jr. at previous stops.