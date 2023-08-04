5 things analytics say about Danilo Gallinari's game

One of the unknowns for the Wizards entering next season is what they can expect from Danilo Gallinari, a proven veteran but one coming off a torn ACL. He did not play at all last season with the Celtics and was then shipped to D.C. in the deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Boston and brought Tyus Jones to Washington.

If Gallinari can return to his pre-injury form, he could legitimately be one of the Wizards' better players. Few on the roster have the resume he has and that makes him a major X-factor.

Since he didn't play last year, we have to rely on data from before his injury. But here's a closer look at his game going beyond the box score...

Ceiling is high

This should be taken with some significant caveats that it was three years ago, when Gallinari was 31 years old (he's now 34) and before he tore his ACL, but the numbers he posted in 2019-20 with the Thunder show there is a ton of upside for Gallinari, especially on the offensive end. That season he was ranked as the 15th-best offensive player in the NBA by FiveThirtyEight's RAPTOR and the 38th-best player in the NBA overall. He was also tied for 34th in wins above replacement (WAR). That basically means he was a borderline All-Star.

For those of you not familiar with RAPTOR, it's a catch-all stat that incorporates player tracking data and on/off ratings. No all-encompassing stat is perfect, and again it was years ago, but Gallinari when healthy can be a very impactful player. Coming off a torn ACL rehab, the Wizards are taking a chance on a player with low risk who could potentially provide a major payoff. They likely feel good about the tradeoff there because he has played for all the top figures in the Wizards' front office (Michael Winger, Will Dawkins, Travis Schlenk) and head coach Wes Unseld Jr. in recent years.

Elite at the line

One part of Gallinari's game you can more confidently expect to show up in D.C. is his historically good ability as a free throw shooter. The longtime veteran is 21st in NBA history in career free throw percentage (87.89%). That is also sixth-best among active players unless you count his new teammate Jordan Poole (87.81%), who is nearly 300 attempts short of qualifying for the official list. Those two will be quite the free throw shooting tandem.

Gallinari has shot 90+% from the free throw line in six of his 13 NBA seasons, tied for the eighth-most years in league history. Only Stephen Curry, who has done it 10 times, has more among active players. Gallinari has also in the past gotten to the line at a very high rate. At his peak, in 2018-19, he averaged 8.2 free throw attempts per game, though that number fell to 2.4 in 2021-22.

Great shooter for his size

Gallinari isn't quite as high on the all-time list for 3-point percentage, but he does show up tied with Mike Conley Jr. for 137th at 38.21%. He has shot 40.8% from three over his last four seasons on 5.5 attempts per game. That's very good and if he can shoot like that for the Wizards, he will be a key member of the rotation and challenge Corey Kispert for the best shooter on the team.

Gallinari is 53rd in NBA history in career threes made (1426) and is on track to enter the top 50 this season. Among NBA players who have made at least 1400 threes, he has the 21st-best 3-point percentage. Now, what truly separates Gallinari as a shooter is his height. He is fifth all-time in career threes for a player 6-foot-10 or taller. The only guys ahead of him are Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, Rashard Lewis and Peja Stojakovic.

One additional note on his 3-point shooting: Gallinari doesn't often shoot corner threes. He only attempted 11.6% of his threes in 2021-22 from the corners and that number was below 10% the previous three years. However, he does shoot a solid percentage on those plays at 38.9% for his career and 47.1% during his last healthy season in 2021-22.

Don't leave him open

Gallinari is excellent at making wide-open threes, which NBA tracking data considers as plays where the defender is at least six feet away. In 2021-22, Gallinari shot 45.5% on wide-open threes and 47% on wide-open shots in general. In 2020-21, those numbers were 48.7% from three and 49.5% overall, in 2019-20 he was at 44.9% and 46% and the year before that, in 2018-19, he made 51.9% of his wide-open threes and 49% on all wide open shots.

It sounds simple, that an NBA player would make shots when they are open, so why is that important? Because the Wizards haven't been particularly good at making wide-open threes in recent years, ranking in the bottom half of the league the last four seasons. They would make their lives a lot simpler if they could just hit their open shots (easy for me to say!). Last season, they were tied for 17th in wide-open 3-point percentage (38.3) and tied for 26th in wide-open threes made per game (5.5). Part of the issue was creating those opportunities, as they were 27th in wide-open three attempts (14.4/g).

Post-up prowess

Looking at the complexion of the Wizards' roster, they are unlikely to post up very often next season. Their tallest players are 6-foot-10 and none of them are high-volume post players. They ran the 11th-most post plays last season, but that was with Porzingis who accounted for a whopping 68% of their post-up frequency and ranked sixth among all players in post-ups per game (3.4).

That said, if they want to run actions through the post, Gallinari may be the guy to get the ball. He averaged 2.2 post-ups per game in 2021-22 and only Porzingis ran those plays more on the Wizards last season. Gallinari averaged 2.9 post-ups the year before and 2.2 the season before that when he was in OKC.

He has also been fairly efficient in his career on those plays, with some fluctuation year-over-year. In 2021-22 he was 1.06 points per possession (PPP) on post-ups, the best on the Atlanta Hawks, and 19th among qualified players. That season he also set a career-high shooting 71.8% within three feet of the rim.