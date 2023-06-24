Bilal Coulibaly introduced as Wizards' 1st round pick

WASHINGTON -- The last 36 hours since draft night have been very much about analyzing Bilal Coulibaly the player. Saturday's introductory press conference shed light on the person the Wizards selected seventh overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Sitting at a podium just inside the doors of the Anthem concert hall at the Wharf, Coulibaly, just 18, answered many questions about his background and what drives him as a basketball player. We even found out his favorite food is his mom's lasagna.

There were so much, it is probably easier to consume in bullet form. So, here are the highlights: