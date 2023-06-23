Bilal Coulibaly reflects on meteoric rise to become Wizards' 7th overall pick

Bilal Coulibaly was trotting across the stage on draft night wearing a Pacers hat when someone yelled to him he had been traded to the Wizards.

That was just the latest unexpected turn for Coulibaly, who had no idea he would be the seventh overall pick as recently as two months ago. The 18-year-old from France was playing alongside No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama for the Metropolitan 92s, as they continued through a playoff run following the draft lottery in May.

With NBA scouts paying close attention, Coulibaly took advantage of the spotlight.

"Oh man. Everything happened so fast," Coulibaly said. "I was projected to [go later early in the process]. The playoffs helped me a lot. We finished the season so late. I'm just so grateful, grateful to be in Washington, D.C. now."

Part of Coulibaly's rise deals with a late growth spurt. He is listed everywhere from 6-foot-6 to 6-foot-8.

Coulibaly says he is 6-foot-8, "for sure." And when asked if he thinks he is still growing, he quipped:

"I don't think. I'm sure about that," he said.

Regardless of whether he adds a few more inches or not, the Wizards will hope he grows into his rare athletic upside. He has a reported 7-foot-3 wingspan, can blow past defenders with a lightning-quick first step and play well above the rim.

Those athletic traits suggest plenty of potential on both ends of the floor. As of now, he is known more for his defense. Last season in the LNB Pro A league, Coulibaly averaged 5.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 27 games. He shot 53.2% from the field and 45.2% from 3-point range.

"I'm a two-way player," Coulibaly said. "I can great defense. I can [switch] from the point guard to center. I have good playmaking ability and IQ. I can score the ball, too."

Coulibaly and Wembanyama were not only teammates as professionals in France, they have been friends for years. Coulibaly said the two had plans to celebrate their accomplishment after the draft, which took place in Brooklyn.

Coulibaly can remember when he and Wembanyama first started talking about their NBA goals, long before they each became top-7 picks in the same NBA Draft.

"We did since we were 13, so we did a lot. We were dreaming about it before and now we're here," Coulibaly said.

Coulibaly is the first draft pick for the Wizards' new-look front office led by Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger and general manager Will Dawkins. Coulibaly said he met Dawkins earlier this season at a Metro 92s practice back when Dawkins was with the Oklahoma City Thunder front office.

Months later, Dawkins traded up from the eighth pick to seventh to bring Coulibaly to Washington as they begin a new era for the franchise.