Bilal Coulibaly ready to embrace challenge as first building block of Wizards' new era

LAS VEGAS -- Most people fortunate enough to dunk a basketball follow a logical path. They grow tall, then they dunk. For Bilal Coulibaly, it was the opposite. He dunked and then he got tall.

He might still be growing, actually. There's no way of knowing, but Coulibaly is sure of it, even after a growth spurt that vaulted him up from 5-foot-10 to roughly 6-foot-7 in a span of about two years.

Now Coulibaly can dunk much more easily than he did the first time, when he was only 14 years old.

"I had bounce. It was when I was in under-15. I was so hyped. I was 5-10," Coulibaly told NBC Sports Washington.

The added height came at an awkward time, as the organized youth leagues where Coulibaly grew up in a suburb of Paris had shut down due to COVID-19. That meant adjusting to his new physique had to be done outside of games.

Coulibaly would head to his local park in Saint-Cloud to practice dribbling. He would play in pick-up games with his friends, but had difficulty recreating live game situations.

Though he says it all came back quickly once his team resumed games, Coulibaly's development continues. Wizards general manager Will Dawkins has raved about his potential as he grows into his frame, now the size of a forward but with the skillset and on-court approach of a guard.

It may take some time for Coulibaly on the offensive end. On defense, he may be able to impact the game sooner with his length (a 7-foot-1 wingspan) and agility. Coulibaly demonstrated in the Las Vegas Summer League his natural ability to wiggle around screens and close quickly on perimeter shooters.

Coulibaly is hoping to prove the Wizards right for investing in his future with the seventh overall pick. He says Washington's front office showed heavy interest in him before the June 22 draft, so much that they were his only visit.

As soon as his season with the Metropolitans 92 ended in France, he flew to Washington to meet with team officials, just weeks before the draft. All of it was kept secret from fans and the media.

"They were like 'We might get you,'" Coulibaly said.

The Wizards had to trade up from the eighth pick to seventh in order to draft Coulibaly. In doing so, they made him the first draft pick of a new era led by Dawkins and Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger.

That responsibility is not lost on Coulibaly and he's ready for it.

"That’s just that they can trust me. They know I’m going to do the job for sure. They want me to play defense at first because that’s my biggest tool, so I’m going to do it. They don’t gotta worry about it," he said.

Coulibaly likes taking on challenges, just as he did every day in practice playing for the Metro 92s. He would often spar with Victor Wembanyama, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick and a longtime close friend.

Even with his growth spurt, Coulibaly is about 10 inches shorter than Wembanyama, who stands 7-foot-5. But going up against a player projected to be an all-time great helped Coulibaly set a high bar for himself.

"When the coach was saying 1-on-1 drills, we would look at each other because we knew already we were going to get at each other. That was my guy. He was there, we were trying to play as hard as possible on defense on each other. Just make the other one better," Coulibaly said.

Coulibaly and Wembanyama play 1-on-1 at Rucker Park in New York before the NBA Draft. (Getty Images)

It wasn't easy battling Wembanyama, but Coulibaly had his moments. He says there was one time he dunked on the future San Antonio Spur.

Well, sort of.

"I have, but it wasn’t like a poster. He was coming on the side and I dunked it. Our teammates yelled, but that didn’t count," Coulibaly joked.

One thing Coulibaly never did against Wembanyama was block his shot, but maybe that will happen someday at the NBA level as the two are now set to play as opponents for the foreseeable future. And, as he showed in Las Vegas, Coulibaly has a gift for protecting the rim.

As impressive as his on-ball defense and his ability to finish with dunks on the fastbreak were, Coulibaly's standout highlights in the Summer League were arguably his blocks. He soared above the rim to block nine shots in four games and some of those plays went viral on social media.

Bilal Coulibaly with a well-timed block on the fastbreak against Kendall Brown, who can get up there. pic.twitter.com/VPlLDUjC5u — Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports) July 9, 2023

While dunking has been in his bag since before he grew to 6-foot-7, blocking shots is a newfound superpower. He can now challenge much taller players at the rim than he could just a short time ago.

"I just love to do that. Blocking in transition, I know that it can get in their mind and [throw them off]. Those chase-down blocks, the two-handed blocks, everything. I just love it," Coulibaly said.

Coulibaly just turned 19 years old in late July and, again, he may still be growing taller. The Wizards took the long view in drafting him, hoping he can put it all together to maximize his immense potential in D.C.

Coulibaly is ready to get started. He has long been a fan of American culture and learned the English language partly by watching Netflix movies without subtitles. He is excited to now live in a new country and a new city, Washington, D.C., that was designed by the same architect as Paris.

Former Wizards big man Ian Mahinmi, also of France and represented by the same agency, called Coulibaly soon after the draft to offer his congratulations and a rundown of restaurants to try. Coulibaly is all set up and excited for the road ahead.

"I’m just happy to be here," he said.