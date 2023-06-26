GM Will Dawkins on second round pick Tristan Vukcevic

It would be hard to imagine a better night for Tristan Vukcevic in his life as a basketball player. His team, Partizan, won the ABA championship and just hours later he was selected in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards.

General manager Will Dawkins delivered the news to Vukcevic late Thursday night.

"I gave him a call as he came back, obviously it's late over there, they were still celebrating," Dawkins said. "He was just filled with emotion, filled with joy and happy to be selected and to be a Washington Wizard. So, that kind of hit me a little bit. That was fun."

The Wizards took Vukcevic with the 42nd overall pick, adding to their draft class that includes No. 7 pick Bilal Coulibaly. Washington selected two international players as they begin a new era under Dawkins and Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger.

Vukcevic is 20 years old and was born in Siena, Italy but also has Serbian heritage. He played last year for Partizan in Belgrade, Serbia.

Vukcevic has been playing professionally for the last three years, also spending time with Real Madrid. He is a 7-foot center with a versatile game and the ability to stretch the floor with his 3-point shot.

"Young, 20 years old. He's played internationally, I feel like I've watched him for a long time now, since he was a youth as well. With him, 7-feet, skilled, can pass, can shoot," Dawkins explained.

The question for Vukcevic could be whether he will join the Wizards soon or continue to play and develop in Europe. Dawkins said "TBD on that one" when asked on draft night.

There is also the Summer League coming up and it's not uncommon for players to participate even if they do not join the NBA team in the fall. Former Wizards player Tomas Satoransky would be an example of that, as he played for the team in Summer League years before he made the jump to the NBA.

"I have a really good relationship with his agency, so we'll get that figured out. I do know he will be in Washington, D.C. for a little bit and we'll get to see him and get a feel for the gym and the area. We'll let those conversations take care of themselves. I will say he's excited to be here," Dawkins said.

That agency would be Wasserman, which happens to have several agents who overlapped with Dawkins in the Oklahoma City Thunder front office.

Vukcevic averaged 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 58% from the field and 40% from three in the ABA this season. As the Wizards undergo an era where the development of young players is paramount, Vukcevic's progress will certainly bear watching.

The Wizards have had some trouble finding value in the second round in recent years, but are hopeful that will change under new leadership. Washington has also acquired a bevy of second-round picks in recent trades as they initiate a roster overhaul.

Perhaps Vukcevic will help them establish a new beginning in that sense. Regardless of where his career goes from here, he won't forget Thursday night.