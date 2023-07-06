How newly acquired SG Jordan Poole will fit with Wizards

After trading Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, the Wizards have acquired a new starting shooting guard in Jordan Poole, whom they landed in a deal with the Warriors that sent future Hall of Famer Chris Paul to Golden State. The trade is now official with the NBA's free agent moratorium having passed on Thursday.

The Wizards will also receive 2022 first round pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. and second round pick Ryan Rollins in the trade, as well as a protected 2030 first round pick, a 2027 second round pick and cash considerations.

Poole, who just turned 24, is coming of a career-year in which he averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. He shot 43.0% overall and 33.6% from long range.

Poole was a key part of the Warriors' championship run in 2022. He was drafted 28th overall in 2019 and has since blossomed into a borderline star.

Poole will now have an opportunity to take on a larger role in Washington out from the shadow of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. He and Kyle Kuzma are in line to be the Wizards' primary scoring options as the team turns the page led by a new front office.

The Wizards traded Beal to the Suns and also Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics. That leaves 33.3 shots per game to go around.

Poole is the projected starter now at the two with considerable depth behind him. The depth chart includes Johnny Davis, their 2022 first round pick, plus Landry Shamet and Rollins. Delon Wright and Corey Kispert can also play the position.

There is also Bilal Coulibaly, whom the Wizards just selected seventh overall in last month's draft. Coulibaly and general manager Will Dawkins have both described him as a guard. The team plans to utilize him at guard during his time in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Poole gives the Wizards an already-developed, yet still young core piece to build around. He has improved his scoring average each year he's been in the NBA and is also very durable, having played 76 games two years ago and all 82 games last season.

Poole is about to enter the first season of a four-year, $128 million contract extension he signed last spring. He is due to make $28.7 million for the 2023-24 season. That will make him the highest-paid player on the team, but his average annual value would have ranked just 53rd among NBA players last season.

Much like they did with Kuzma two years ago, the Wizards are bringing in a player who had to serve a role alongside superstars at his previous stop, won a ring there and could now continue to ascend with a fresh start elsewhere. He and Kuzma will now likely form the core of the Wizards' offense and as key leaders in the locker room.

Poole made a name for himself in Golden State. Now he gets to be one of the faces of a new era in Washington.