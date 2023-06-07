How to watch Wizards press conference introducing new leadership

Monumental Basketball's new chapter officially begins on Thursday.

Michael Winger, former executive for the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers, was hired as the new President of Monumental Basketball earlier this summer. In this position, Winger will oversee the operations of the Washington Wizards, Mystics, and the Capital City Go-Go. It's quite the hire for Washington, as Winger's track record as a proven winner and relationship-builder endeared him to the ownership group here in D.C.

As the Wizards begin a new era, the first step is to introduce this fresh leadership group to the local media. Monumental Sports & Entertainment founder and CEO Ted Leonsis will introduce Winger in Washington this Thursday. Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. will also be in attendance as he enters his third year with the organization.

As for the press conference itself, some more familiar names for Wizards fans will also be taking the stage at the event. Wizards on-air hosts Wes Hall and Glenn Consor will be hosting live coverage of the event on NBC Sports Washington, with Wizards play-by-play man Chris Miller serving as the on-stage moderator.

With Michael Winger set to take the reins as the leader of basketball in the nation's capital, here's how to watch the new executive's introductory press conference...

How to watch Michael Winger's Introductory Presser

What: Michael Winger introduced as the new President of Monumental Basketball

Where: District E at Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 12 p.m. EST

TV channel: You can locally watch Winger's press conference live on NBC Sports Washington (channel finder)

Live Stream: You can live stream Winger's press conference on the Washington Wizards' Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages, as well as on Monumental Sports Network

Re-air: For those not able to watch live, the press conference will re-air Thursday night on NBC Sports Washington at 8:30 p.m., followed by the Hershey Bears' Game 1 of the Calder Cup Final vs. the Coachella Valley Firebirds (LIVE).