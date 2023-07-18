Johnny Davis aims to build off improved showing in Summer League

LAS VEGAS -- Last spring, before the Wizards selected Johnny Davis 10th overall, he interacted with a wide range of teams in the pre-draft process. That included the Oklahoma City Thunder, who held the 12th pick entering the draft and then traded up to also pick 11th.

Being projected to go in the Thunder's range naturally led to Davis crossing paths with now-Wizards general manager Will Dawkins. At the time, Dawkins was OKC's vice president of basketball operations and he was integral in their draft process, both scouting on the road and interviewing players.

"I met with them during the pre-draft process a few times, so I knew him before he came in as the new GM," Davis told NBC Sports Washington. "I felt that could have been a possibility, but I got picked here and I’m glad Will’s here now."

Perhaps that familiarity will play a factor in Davis' road ahead. After being drafted by former Wizards president Tommy Sheppard, Davis now has to prove himself to a new group of executives led by Dawkins and Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger.

Davis will also have to navigate what is arguably the deepest position on the Wizards' roster. As a shooting guard, he encounters a depth chart that includes Jordan Poole as the likely starter plus veteran Landry Shamet behind him. Bilal Coulibaly, the Wizards' 2023 first-round pick, projects to play some at the two and 2021 first-round pick Corey Kispert has spent considerable time there through his first two NBA seasons.

Even after trading a star at the position in Bradley Beal, the Wizards are low-key loaded at shooting guard. Davis has a chance to be one of Poole's primary back-ups but will have to separate himself from a crowded mix.

The good news is he recently took the proper first step in displaying improvement in the Las Vegas Summer League. It was only four games and it wasn't perfect, but Davis was leaps and bounds better this time around than he was last July as a wide-eyed rookie.

Take these numbers with a Caesars Palace-sized grain of salt due to the sample size and setting, but he nearly doubled his scoring year-over-year while also shooting markedly better and cutting his turnovers almost in half.

2022 Summer League: 3 G, 24.8 mpg, 8.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 0.3 spg, 2.7 to/g, 29.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT%

2023 Summer League: 4 G, 28.9 mpg, 16.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.5 spg, 1.5 to/g, 40.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT%

Beyond the numbers, Davis was far more assertive and successful at attacking off the dribble. He was also a standout on the defensive end, regularly jumping passing lanes to generate steals.

While much focus has been applied to Davis adjusting to the NBA on the offensive end, he has felt a significant difference on defense as well.

"Definitely anticipation, reading up in passing lanes trying to get steals, just creating easier buckets from defense to offense in transition," Davis said. "A big part of it is communication and playing with your teammates, too, just knowing the coverages and the defensive strategies. But the main thing is just communicating and I’ve also been in the weight room, so that helps."

Davis, 21, was a lottery pick in large part because of his two-way versatility. As a sophomore at Wisconsin, he was named the Big Ten player of the year and a consensus All-American after averaging 19.7 points per game and standing out as a physical defender who outperformed his position as a rebounder.

It has been well-documented how Davis returned to Wisconsin a completely different player than he was his freshman year when he averaged 7.0 points per game as a reserve. After he shot just 38.6% from the field as an NBA rookie, the Wizards can be hopeful a similar trajectory will transpire next season, as Davis has proven capable of making a significant leap in a short period of time.

The next two-plus months will be crucial in determining that progress as he enters the second half of the offseason. Davis says he plans to train in Los Angeles with former NBA player development coach A.J. Diggs. There he expects to work out and run scrimmages with fellow NBA players Norman Powell and Onyeka Okongwu.

After that, Davis will return to La Crosse, Wisconsin to continue training for the 2023-24 season. He is also due to host his third annual basketball camp with his brother, Jordan, who recently transferred from Wisconsin to Illinois State University. They bring in local kids in Grades 3 through 12 and teach them fundamentals.

"It’s just something to give back to the kids in our own town," Davis said.

Davis credits going back to La Crosse during the All-Star break for helping him level his game up down the homestretch of the 2022-23 season. He is from a tight-knit family and before being drafted to the NBA had only left the state of Wisconsin on rare occasions.

Within his family is a unique resource for a young NBA player, as his father, Mark, was a longtime pro who spent time in the league with the Bucks and Suns in the late 1980s.

Davis' dad was at each of his games in Las Vegas and, whether it's in the Summer League or the actual NBA, Davis can always expect a text or two before and after games offering "keys and points."

"Just be aggressive, be confident and have fun. Those are the main three things that focuses in on," Davis said of his father's advice.

Davis was more aggressive and appeared more confident in the Summer League this year than he did last year. Whether he was having more fun is harder to detect due to his stoicism on the court.

Maybe his second NBA season can be more fun than his first, whether he shows it or not.

"I'll just keep putting the work in. When training camp starts, just proving it on the court," he said.