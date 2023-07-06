Johnny Davis feeling more comfortable heading into second Summer League

WASHINGTON -- Johnny Davis' first go in the Summer League last July was an eye-opening experience, as the speed and athleticism was several levels above what he was used to playing in the Big 10 conference in college. That combined with lower back tightness made for a wakeup call for the 2022 10th overall pick.

But now a year later, Davis is ready to give it another shot and feels a world of difference in his game. This is a player, mind you, who made a substantial leap from his freshman year to his sophomore season in college, when he transformed from a role player at Wisconsin to a conference player of the year and lottery pick.

Davis knows what it's like to improve a lot in a short period of time and feels like he's done just that, not only over the last calendar year but in the last three months since his rookie season came to a close.

"Just being a little more comfortable and knowing the stuff, like offensive and defensive strategies, techniques and plays. Going in, I just think I’m way more prepared," Davis said of entering his second Summer League.

Davis, 21, says he has gained about five pounds since the season ended in April. He told reporters at his end-of-season press conference one of his goals for this offseason was to get stronger and gain muscle so that he can withstand more contact in games.

The real fruits of that labor may not be realized until this fall, as he will have spent more time in the weight room. In the meantime, he hopes to be better acclimated to the speed of Summer League and to display a more developed outside shot.

"Just being more confident in my shot, getting it off quicker, having my feet square before I catch the ball," Davis said. "But I definitely need to work on my handle a little bit more. I think the shooting is going pretty well. That’s something I’ve been focusing on a lot."

Davis added more detail, saying he wants to continue making strides shooting off-the-dribble. He also hopes to do more as a play-maker after mostly playing off-the-ball as a rookie last year.

What Davis' role will be for the Wizards next season is not clear yet, but he figures to be a central piece on their Summer League team. As someone who has been through the experience before and knows the Wizards' playbook, he has been helping younger prospects on the roster like 2023 first round pick Bilal Coulibaly by giving pointers during practices.

That is a new role for Davis, who just a few months ago was the least experienced player on the Wizards.

"I was looking at myself last year in their shoes and I know everything was just spinning and everything was going really fast," he said. "I feel like it’s just slowed down a lot... It feels really good [to impart wisdom], mainly to know everything but more importantly to spread it onto other guys who maybe don’t know as much. The quicker we can get them acclimated, the better our chemistry will be."

The Wizards are turning the page under a revamped front office, in hopes of developing a core of young players to build around. As a recent first round pick, Davis can be part of that equation.

The upcoming Summer League is his first opportunity to show he has improved from last year and he plans on taking advantage of it.