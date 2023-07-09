Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole ready to lead Wizards into new era

LAS VEGAS -- The parallels between Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole are hard to ignore, as both won championships playing alongside Hall of Famers before arriving in Washington via trades, presented an opportunity to grow as individuals in larger offensive roles. They even won their titles and became household names for California teams after growing up in the Midwest.

But there is another similarity which was a deciding factor for the Wizards when they opted to re-sign Kuzma and trade for Poole to make them the de facto faces of the franchise. They are ascending players, who may have yet to reach their peaks.

Kuzma is only 27 and Poole 24. They are ready to take the next steps as NBA players and do so together.

"Very excited," Kuzma said. "I think Jordan is a phenomenal player, a young player, one of probably the brightest stars in the league. His game is so versatile, but exciting at the same time. He has many levels to go still."

"We're going to push each other. We're going to push everybody, we're going to push our team," Poole added.

The trajectory of the Wizards' offseason may have left some surprised when Kuzma and the Wizards agreed to a four-year, $102 million deal, given they had just traded Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, signaling a dramatically different direction. Kuzma, though, had a good feeling all along he would be back in D.C.

After posting a career year with averages of 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, he had a very encouraging exit interview with Wizards chairman Ted Leonsis.

"Ted [made] an emphasis that he wanted me to be here, I knew that. I think over my past two years here I've been very transparent as a person. The whole entire organization from Ted, the past regime and then the new regime, they're very transparent people, too. I never really had much to worry about on that front. I still wanted to go through the process. I think and believe I made the right decision," Kuzma said.

It has been an exciting, reflective and at times emotional process for Kuzma and his family. He called receiving a contract north of $100 million after growing up with little money in Flint, MI a "movie script" lifestory.

Kuzma is deeply grateful for the role his mother, Karri, has played in his journey. The two have been celebrating this accomplishment together, including in Las Vegas during the Summer League.

"We were at the Usher concert yesterday and she was just crying and having the time of her life. Being in this type of situation, it's a great feeling and just a blessing because of what we've been through and our whole journey and our relationship is very, very special to both of us. Just to be in this situation to where she really doesn't have to work anymore and she can just enjoy herself. That's my dog," Kuzma said.

Poole is about to begin a four-year contract extension of his own, which he signed with the Warriors last year. But that won't change him, he says, especially when it comes to his work ethic, which has been widely praised.

Putting in extra practice time is just one of the things he learned playing in Golden State alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. As a guard, he got to work with arguably the greatest backcourt in NBA history.

"Those are the two greatest shooters of all-time in my opinion, personally. There's just things that you learn in practice, on the road that you wouldn't be able to learn not being in the mix. I'm thankful for that," Poole said.

"You learn, you apply it to your skillset and the things you want to be able to be good at. I also built a relationship where I can ask them, I can text Steph, I can text Klay, I can call them and just have a conversation. That doesn't leave, that doesn't go anywhere."

Poole will now have a chance to develop into a leader to a different degree he was with the Warriors, playing in the shadow of great players. He said he took a lot away from playing with Curry in that regard, specifically how he led in his own way and never forced the issue.

Both Poole and Kuzma should have a chance to become a larger focus of the offense than they were previously, having to share shots with other high-profile players. The Wizards' playbook will likely revolve around them. That will also come with the challenge of facing the best defenders each night.

But they are ready for that and, as Kuzma explained, it's a privilege to be in this spot.

"It's a high honor and I'm truly grateful for it because it's something I've wanted my entire career. Not many people can say they've been in this type of situation. I'm really ready to go," he said.