What could be the new-look Wizards' biggest strengths?

The Wizards are going to have a lot of unknowns as they enter the 2023-24 season after they flipped much of their roster this summer, most notably by trading Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. Expectations surrounding the team, both in the macro and the micro, will largely be based on guesswork.

We know Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma will likely account for a good portion of the offense. Tyus Jones and Daniel Gafford seem probable to start at the one and the five. Corey Kispert is going to make threes. Delon Wright will get deflections. Anthony Gill will be a great teammate. This much is guaranteed.

After that? Well, that's why they play the games. The unknowns surrounding the Wizards will present intrigue and also make them difficult to predict, even if sportsbooks have demonstrated a remarkable knack for doing so in recent years.

The truth is we don't really know what the Wizards will be good at. However, it doesn't hurt to try.

Here's a stab at identifying three areas the Wizards may count as strengths next season, knowing full well they have the potential to be way, way off...

Free-throw shooting

The odds seem fairly good the Wizards will be an accurate shooting team from the free-throw line. That is in large part because they added two of the best free throw shooters in NBA history this offseason. Poole led the NBA two years ago shooting 92.5% from the line and for his career has shot 87.81%. The latter would rank 19th-best all-time if he had enough attempts to qualify. Danilo Gallinari, his new teammate, ranks 21st on the official list, boasting an 87.69% clip from the line for his career.

In addition to those guys, Landry Shamet is also a plus at 84.2% for his career, which would rank top-100 all-time if he qualified. He shot 88.2% from the line last season. Jones is an 81.4% free throw shooter for his career. Poole, Gallinari and Shamet are all elite free-throw shooters and Jones is above average. They are joining a team that was already 15th last season in free throw percentage (78.5%).

Now, whether the Wizards are a net positive year-over-year is difficult to guess because they did lose some very good free-throw shooters. Porzingis (85.1%), Beal (84.2%) and Monte Morris (83.1%) were all very good. They also could take a step back in free throw volume after ranking 22nd last season (17.6 FT/g). Porzingis (5.4) and Beal (3.8) combined for 9.2 free throws per game, more than half their output as a team.

Poole and Gallinari could help offset that number, but it won't be easy. Poole made 4.4 free throws per game last season and Gallinari has averaged 4.1 for his career (5.0+ at his peak), but is coming off rehabbing a torn ACL and turns 35 next week.

Volume 3-point shooting

The Wizards were 21st last season in 3-pointers made at 11.3 per game and just lost three of their top-five 3-point shooters in terms of volume; Porzingis (2.1/g), Beal (1.6/g), and Morris (1.3/g). However, they gained a lot of volume just by adding Poole, who averaged 2.6 threes per game last season and has made 200-plus threes in each of the past two seasons. Kispert led the Wizards last year with 163.

Shamet has also averaged a solid 2.0 threes per game for his career and made 1.9 per contest last season. Gallinari averaged 1.7 threes in 2021-22, his last healthy season. Jones (1.5 3PT/g) and Mike Muscala (1.3 3PT/g) could also make a difference. There is also the chance Kispert and Deni Avdija continue to improve and see their offensive roles increase to include more threes.

Making threes has not been a strong suit for the Wizards in recent years and their overall percentage will depend on which players are taking a large chunk of the shots. But the potential is there for them to take and make more threes than they did last year given the new additions to their roster.

Transition

The Wizards last season were ninth in the NBA in efficiency on transition plays at 1.15 points per possession, though 25th in frequency at 15.2% of their offense. We could see a similar trajectory this season even after the changes that were made. One piece of that is the fact that head coach Wes Unseld Jr. remains in place, so their playbook and play style is not going to drastically change, though everything will naturally evolve with new personnel.

Having Jones at point guard could help the Wizards get even better in transition. Morris averaged 0.98 PPP on transition plays, while Jones is coming in at 1.28 and from a Grizzlies offense that liked to push the pace. Transition accounted for 20% of Jones' offense last year, same as his teammate Ja Morant, though Jones was more efficient.

Jones is joining a roster with a lot of players who stand out in transition. No qualified NBA player was more efficient than Gafford was last year on transition plays (1.66 PPP). Kispert (1.41) and Delon Wright (1.41) were also elite, ranking 91st percentile among all NBA players.

Those are the guys who rated out the best statistically, but we also know Avdija (1.10 PPP) and Kuzma (1.08) are dangerous in the open floor due to their size, speed and ball-handling ability. And 2023 seventh overall pick Bilal Coulibaly has a chance to be uniquely effective in transition due to his size and speed. In fact, his best path to scoring early in his career may be running the floor for fastbreak opportunities.