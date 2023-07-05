What former Wizard Anzejs Pasecniks saw while playing with Bilal Coulibaly in France

The sprawling defense, athleticism and upside that made Bilal Coulibaly the Wizards' seventh overall pick in the NBA Draft was witnessed up close by Anzejs Pasecniks. Pasecniks, a former Wizards center, was Coulibaly's teammate on the Metropolitan 92s this past season in France.

When Pasecniks joined the club in November, he knew he was teaming up with presumptive No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. At the time, he was told Coulibaly was projected as a second-round pick.

From there, Pasecniks saw Coulibaly get better "every week."

"He has a lot of advantages. He has an NBA body; he’s athletic, his wingspan," Pasecniks told NBC Sports Washington.

"He’s a great 1-on-1 defensive player. I could see other guards were struggling playing 1-on-1 with him and trying to drive to the basket. He’s really good at stealing the ball and doing that type of stuff. He’s great on fastbreaks, he’s running a lot. Maybe his shot is not what he’s leaning on, but he improved a lot and if I saw him open on the court, I was passing to him."

Pasecniks had a unique vantage point of Coulibaly's defensive ability as a big man anchoring the middle. He watched firsthand as Coulibaly harrassed ball-handlers on the perimeter and navigated screens.

As Pasecniks tells it, Coulibaly's versatility on defense helps fill in gaps for others.

"He can steal the passes because his wingspan I think is the same as mine maybe. I’m 7-1 and he has a huge wingspan. Even when guys are near the basket and passing to the corner, he’s there. Even if he’s not there, his hand is there. Then, three or four steps and he’s on the other side of the rim dogging the ball. Same thing with blocking shots and protecting the rim. If the big guy isn’t there, Bilal can do that. I think the best two things are protecting the rim and defense and fastbreaks," Pasecniks said.

That may be an underrated part of Coulibaly's game. He is 6-foot-7 and considers himself a guard, but can evidently switch onto taller players and even provide resistance at the rim.

Coulibaly has drawn wide praise for his defensive prowess and his overall explosiveness but isn't often described as a shot-blocker. He only had six blocks in 27 games last year for the Metropolitans 92.

But if Pasecniks sees potential for him in that area, it is worth noting. Pasecniks was also a first-round pick in the NBA Draft and knows what it's like trying to turn NBA athletes away at the basket. He says the competition he and Coulibaly faced in the LNB Pro A league was fairly close to the NBA when it comes to the size, speed and leaping ability of the top-level athletes.

Coulibaly held his own despite being only 18 years old. It may take him some time to adjust to the NBA level, but he is already used to the rigors of playing professionally against grown men.

Pasecniks says you notice Coulibaly's youth more so off the court.

"He’s a kid, but in a good way. He’s really excited to learn new things. The Americans I think were really tired of him because he was asking for the lyrics of songs. He wanted them to explain everything to him. He’s really into American culture, I think. It was funny, but everything in a good way. He’s a great guy, a great guy off the court. He’s working hard. He has the right people around him who push him," Pasecniks said.

Pasecniks lauded Coulibaly's work ethic multiple times when discussing his former teammate. He also said he has an excellent feel for reading the court and knowing when to cut to the basket.

Coulibaly will now continue his development while playing for the Wizards. He is set to appear in the Las Vegas Summer League this month and in September will participate in his first training camp.

If Pasecniks' assessment is any indication, he could be ready to hit the ground running.