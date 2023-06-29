Will Wizards add a center in NBA free agency?

The NBA free agency negotiating period begins on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET with moves becoming official six days later on July 6. Here is a rundown of this year's free-agent class of big men as the Wizards continue to rework their roster:

Green, Lopez headline possible free agents

The player once expected to be the most sought-after free agent big man was Kristaps Porzingis, who of course played the last season-plus in Washington and put forth a career year in 2022-23. But he opted into the final year of his contract and was traded to the Celtics in a three-team deal that brought the Wizards back Tyus Jones, who could end up starting for them at point guard.

With Porzingis off the market, this year's class of free agent bigs is led by two of the best defensive players in the NBA; Draymond Green (Warriors) and Brook Lopez (Bucks). It's also possible, however, that both players do not become available if they decide to re-sign with their current teams. If that is the case, up next on the list would be Jakob Poeltl (Raptors), Christian Wood (Mavs), P.J. Washington (Hornets) and Grant Williams (Celtics). All can help teams as key rotation players, even if the big man class would lack star power minus Green and Lopez.

Wizards' decisions to make

Porzingis was the big decision for the Wizards this summer at the center position and that has already been settled. But they do have other bigs on their roster set to hit free agency including veteran Taj Gibson and Jay Huff, who finished out this past season on a two-way deal.

Despite Porzingis being gone and others potentially leaving in free agency, the Wizards aren't starting from scratch in their frontcourt. They still have Daniel Gafford, who is currently projected to remain in their starting lineup and about to enter the first year of the contract extension he signed in 2021. They also acquired Mike Muscala via trade from the Celtics and drafted Tristan Vukcevic in the second round last Thursday. If Vukcevic is given a roster spot, that could potentially give the Wizards their three centers with Gafford starting, Muscala as the primary backup and Vukcevic as their developmental prospect.

Cheaper options

That scenario, though, would require the Wizards to give Vukcevic a fringe rotation spot right off the bat. Given he's a second-round pick just entering the league, they could choose to add more depth at center, not only to prevent throwing too much at him too early but also so they are prepared in the case of injury.

If the Wizards do decide to sign a center in free agency, there are plenty of depth options available. After the top tier of bigs they could take a look at guys like Mason Plumlee (Clippers), Georges Niang (Sixers), Dwight Powell (Mavs), Andre Drummond (Bulls), Jock Landale (Suns) or Drew Eubanks (Blazers). Perhaps they could explore a reunion with Thomas Bryant (Nuggets) or Mo Wagner (Magic).