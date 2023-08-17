Wizards' 2023-24 regular season schedule announced

The Washington Wizards will open their 2023-24 regular season on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 25th, as the NBA announced its full schedule on Thursday afternoon.

That night should feature the Wizards debuts of offseason acquisitions Jordan Poole, Tyus Jones and Landry Shamet, and also the NBA debut for rookie seventh overall pick Bilal Coulibaly. It will mark the official start of the team's new front office leadership under Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger and general manager Will Dawkins.

After their opener, the Wizards will play their first home game on Oct. 28 against the Grizzlies. Their first multi-game road trip of the season will begin on Nov. 1 in Atlanta, spanning four games against the Hawks, Heat, Sixers and Hornets. They also have a four-game road trip in March (Mavericks, Pelicans, Nuggets and Thunder) and two West Coast road trips.

The first West Coast swing is in December when they will visit the Suns (Dec. 17), Kings (Dec. 18), Blazers (Dec. 21) and Warriors (Dec. 22). The second is in late February and early March when they will play at the Lakers (Feb. 29), Clippers (March 1) and Jazz (March 4)

Some notable reunion games on the Wizards' schedule include Dec. 22 at the Warriors, when Poole will face his former team for the first time, and when the Suns play at the Wizards on Feb. 4. That will mark Bradley Beal's return to D.C. after he was traded to Phoenix this summer. The Wizards will first see the Suns in Phoenix on Dec. 17.

Washington will also face Kristaps Porzingis and his new team, the Boston Celtics, for the first time on Oct. 30 in Washington. They play Boston three other times; on March 17 in D.C. and Feb. 9 and April 14 in Boston, the latter to close out the season.

On the Wizards' schedule are four games affiliated with the NBA's new in-season tournament. They play at the Heat on Nov. 8, at home on Nov. 10 against the Hornets and Nov. 17 against the Knicks, then on the road Nov. 24. All four Fridays in November will feature in-season tournament games for the Wizards.

Those four games are part of group play, of which eight teams will advance to knockout rounds. From there, teams will qualify for the semifinals and finals, set for Dec. 7 and 9 in Las Vegas. The Wizards, Heat, Hornets, Knicks and Bucks are all part of East Group B.

Other schedule highlights include Jan. 21 (home) and Feb. 22 (away), when the Wizards face the defending champion Denver Nuggets, and Jan. 20 (home) and Jan. 29 (away), when they see No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Coulibaly will also square off with other top 2023 draft prospects for the first time like second pick Brandon Miller of the Hornets (Nov. 8), third pick Scoot Henderson of the Blazers (Dec. 21) and fourth pick Amen Thompson of the Rockets (March 14).

The longest homestand of the season for the Wizards will go from March 27 to April 5 as they host the Nets (March 27), Pistons (March 29), Heat (March 31), Bucks (April 2), Lakers (April 3) and Blazers (April 5). The Wizards will play 11 of their final 15 games at Capital One Arena.

Wizards games will air on NBC Sports Washington (soon to be Monumental Sports Network) with pre- and postgame coverage all season long. You can view the full schedule here or keep scrolling below.

Oct. 25 at Pacers

Oct. 28 vs. Grizzlies

Oct. 30 vs. Celtics

Nov. 1 at Hawks

Nov. 3 at Heat (in-season tournament)

Nov. 6 at Sixers

Nov. 8 at Hornets

Nov. 10 vs. Hornets (in-season tournament)

Nov. 12 at Nets

Nov. 13 at Raptors

Nov. 15 vs. Mavericks

Nov. 17 vs. Knicks (in-season tournament)

Nov. 20 vs. Bucks

Nov. 22 at Hornets

Nov. 24 at Bucks (in-season tournament)

Nov. 25 vs. Hawks

Nov. 27 vs. Pistons

Nov. 29 at Magic

Dec. 1 at Magic

Dec. 11 at Sixers

Dec. 13 vs. Pelicans

Dec. 15 vs. Pacers

Dec. 17 at Suns

Dec. 18 at Kings

Dec. 21 at Blazers

Dec. 22 at Warriors

Dec. 26 vs. Magic

Dec. 27 vs. Raptors

Dec. 29 vs. Nets

Dec. 31 vs. Hawks

Jan. 3 at Cavaliers

Jan. 5 at Cavaliers

Jan. 6 vs. Knicks

Jan. 8 vs. Thunder

Jan. 10 at Pacers

Jan. 13 at Hawks

Jan. 15 vs. Pistons

Jan. 18 at Knicks

Jan. 20 vs. Spurs

Jan. 21 vs. Nuggets

Jan. 24 vs. Timberwolves

Jan. 25 vs. Jazz

Jan. 27 at Pistons

Jan. 29 at Spurs

Jan. 31 vs. Clippers

Feb. 2 vs. Heat

Feb. 4 vs. Suns

Feb. 7 vs. Cavaliers

Feb. 9 at Celtics

Feb. 10 vs. Sixers

Feb. 12 at Mavericks

Feb. 14 at Pelicans

Feb. 22 at Nuggets

Feb. 23 at Thunder

Feb. 25 vs. Cavaliers

Feb. 27 vs. Warriors

Feb. 29 at Lakers

March 1 at Clippers

March 4 at Jazz

March 6 vs. Magic

March 8 vs. Hornets

March 10 at Heat

March 12 at Grizzlies

March 14 at Rockets

March 16 at Bulls

March 17 vs. Celtics

March 19 vs. Rockets

March 21 vs. Kings

March 23 vs. Raptors

March 25 at Bulls

March 27 vs. Nets

March 29 vs. Pistons

March 31 vs. Heat

April 2 vs. Bucks

April 3 vs. Lakers

April 5 vs. Blazers

April 7 vs. Raptors

April 9 at Timberwolves

April 12 vs. Bulls

April 14 at Celtics