Wizards' 2023-24 regular season schedule announced

The Washington Wizards will open their 2023-24 regular season on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 25th, as the NBA announced its full schedule on Thursday afternoon.
That night should feature the Wizards debuts of offseason acquisitions Jordan Poole, Tyus Jones and Landry Shamet, and also the NBA debut for rookie seventh overall pick Bilal Coulibaly. It will mark the official start of the team's new front office leadership under Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger and general manager Will Dawkins.
After their opener, the Wizards will play their first home game on Oct. 28 against the Grizzlies. Their first multi-game road trip of the season will begin on Nov. 1 in Atlanta, spanning four games against the Hawks, Heat, Sixers and Hornets. They also have a four-game road trip in March (Mavericks, Pelicans, Nuggets and Thunder) and two West Coast road trips.
The first West Coast swing is in December when they will visit the Suns (Dec. 17), Kings (Dec. 18), Blazers (Dec. 21) and Warriors (Dec. 22). The second is in late February and early March when they will play at the Lakers (Feb. 29), Clippers (March 1) and Jazz (March 4)
Some notable reunion games on the Wizards' schedule include Dec. 22 at the Warriors, when Poole will face his former team for the first time, and when the Suns play at the Wizards on Feb. 4. That will mark Bradley Beal's return to D.C. after he was traded to Phoenix this summer. The Wizards will first see the Suns in Phoenix on Dec. 17.
Washington will also face Kristaps Porzingis and his new team, the Boston Celtics, for the first time on Oct. 30 in Washington. They play Boston three other times; on March 17 in D.C. and Feb. 9 and April 14 in Boston, the latter to close out the season.
On the Wizards' schedule are four games affiliated with the NBA's new in-season tournament. They play at the Heat on Nov. 8, at home on Nov. 10 against the Hornets and Nov. 17 against the Knicks, then on the road Nov. 24. All four Fridays in November will feature in-season tournament games for the Wizards.
Those four games are part of group play, of which eight teams will advance to knockout rounds. From there, teams will qualify for the semifinals and finals, set for Dec. 7 and 9 in Las Vegas. The Wizards, Heat, Hornets, Knicks and Bucks are all part of East Group B.
Other schedule highlights include Jan. 21 (home) and Feb. 22 (away), when the Wizards face the defending champion Denver Nuggets, and Jan. 20 (home) and Jan. 29 (away), when they see No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Coulibaly will also square off with other top 2023 draft prospects for the first time like second pick Brandon Miller of the Hornets (Nov. 8), third pick Scoot Henderson of the Blazers (Dec. 21) and fourth pick Amen Thompson of the Rockets (March 14).
The longest homestand of the season for the Wizards will go from March 27 to April 5 as they host the Nets (March 27), Pistons (March 29), Heat (March 31), Bucks (April 2), Lakers (April 3) and Blazers (April 5). The Wizards will play 11 of their final 15 games at Capital One Arena.
Wizards games will air on NBC Sports Washington (soon to be Monumental Sports Network) with pre- and postgame coverage all season long. You can view the full schedule here or keep scrolling below.
Oct. 25 at Pacers
Oct. 28 vs. Grizzlies
Oct. 30 vs. Celtics
Nov. 1 at Hawks
Nov. 3 at Heat (in-season tournament)
Nov. 6 at Sixers
Nov. 8 at Hornets
Nov. 10 vs. Hornets (in-season tournament)
Nov. 12 at Nets
Nov. 13 at Raptors
Nov. 15 vs. Mavericks
Nov. 17 vs. Knicks (in-season tournament)
Nov. 20 vs. Bucks
Nov. 22 at Hornets
Nov. 24 at Bucks (in-season tournament)
Nov. 25 vs. Hawks
Nov. 27 vs. Pistons
Nov. 29 at Magic
Dec. 1 at Magic
Dec. 11 at Sixers
Dec. 13 vs. Pelicans
Dec. 15 vs. Pacers
Dec. 17 at Suns
Dec. 18 at Kings
Dec. 21 at Blazers
Dec. 22 at Warriors
Dec. 26 vs. Magic
Dec. 27 vs. Raptors
Dec. 29 vs. Nets
Dec. 31 vs. Hawks
Jan. 3 at Cavaliers
Jan. 5 at Cavaliers
Jan. 6 vs. Knicks
Jan. 8 vs. Thunder
Jan. 10 at Pacers
Jan. 13 at Hawks
Jan. 15 vs. Pistons
Jan. 18 at Knicks
Jan. 20 vs. Spurs
Jan. 21 vs. Nuggets
Jan. 24 vs. Timberwolves
Jan. 25 vs. Jazz
Jan. 27 at Pistons
Jan. 29 at Spurs
Jan. 31 vs. Clippers
Feb. 2 vs. Heat
Feb. 4 vs. Suns
Feb. 7 vs. Cavaliers
Feb. 9 at Celtics
Feb. 10 vs. Sixers
Feb. 12 at Mavericks
Feb. 14 at Pelicans
Feb. 22 at Nuggets
Feb. 23 at Thunder
Feb. 25 vs. Cavaliers
Feb. 27 vs. Warriors
Feb. 29 at Lakers
March 1 at Clippers
March 4 at Jazz
March 6 vs. Magic
March 8 vs. Hornets
March 10 at Heat
March 12 at Grizzlies
March 14 at Rockets
March 16 at Bulls
March 17 vs. Celtics
March 19 vs. Rockets
March 21 vs. Kings
March 23 vs. Raptors
March 25 at Bulls
March 27 vs. Nets
March 29 vs. Pistons
March 31 vs. Heat
April 2 vs. Bucks
April 3 vs. Lakers
April 5 vs. Blazers
April 7 vs. Raptors
April 9 at Timberwolves
April 12 vs. Bulls
April 14 at Celtics