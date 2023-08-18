Wizards' 2023-24 schedule by the numbers

The NBA released the full 2023-24 regular season schedule on Thursday with the Wizards starting off at the Pacers on Oct. 25. Here are some numbers to know about the Wizards' schedule...

18 of first 20 vs. East

The Wizards will get a very good sense of where they stand in the Eastern Conference early on this season as 18 of their first 20 games are against East opponents. That will include 17 of their first 19 games before the knockout round of the inaugural in-season tournament. The Wizards will face the Heat (Nov. 3), Hornets (Nov. 10), Knicks (Nov. 17) and Bucks (Nov. 24) in tournament group play.

The only two Western Conference opponents the Wizards will face from opening night on Oct. 25 to Dec. 13 are the Grizzlies (home opener on Oct. 28) and the Mavericks (at home on Nov. 15). By the time they will have played a third team from the West, they will have already seen the Hornets three times and the Sixers, Hawks, Bucks and Magic twice each.

11 of final 15 at home

Whether the Wizards will be in playoff or play-in contention at the end of the season is hard to predict right now, but if they are then the final stretch of the season could work in their favor. That is because 11 of their final 15 games of the regular season are at Capital One Arena. They do, though, play three of their final four on the road.

Now, because their home games are so concentrated at the end of the season, they will have some stretches with heavy travel to balance everything out. Before they arrive at that literal homestretch, the Wizards will play 11 of 15 games on the road. That includes two four-game trips and one that spans three games. One of those four-game road trips, however, will be split by the All-Star break. The Wizards also have a stretch of 6-of-8 on the road in November. They have sets of 7-of-9 on the road in both Nov./Dec. and Feb./March.

13 back-to-backs

Back-to-backs are always worth circling when the schedule comes out, as they aren't easy for players to endure and that is especially so when travel is included. The Wizards will have 13 back-to-backs and some of them are lumped together to an unusual degree. For instance, Washington will have three consecutive back-to-backs from Dec. 17 to Dec. 27. They play at the Suns and Kings, then at the Blazers and Warriors and then return home to see the Magic and Raptors.

The Wizards also have two consecutive back-to-backs in late January, all at home. They host the Spurs and Nuggets on back-to-back nights Jan. 20 and 21, then the Timberwolves and Jazz on Jan. 24 and 25. That could be a big test for Daniel Gafford and the Wizards' big men as in a four-game stretch they will see Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Lauri Markkanen all in less than a week.

The Wizards' 13 back-to-backs may seem like a lot, but there is another way of looking at them thanks to data provided by the NBA. Of those 13, only eight involve travel in between games as one back-to-back for the Wizards is in L.A. against the Lakers and Clippers (Feb. 29 and March 1), while four others are at home. Per the NBA, the average number of back-to-backs with travel in between this season is nine, a record low, and down from 9.6 last year.

4 holiday games at home

There are several holidays where the Wizards will play home games. They play the Hawks on New Year's Eve at 3 p.m. They also host the Pistons on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15), the Celtics on St. Patrick's Day (March 17) and the Heat on Easter Sunday (March 31). Wizards fans who attend the game on St. Patrick's Day may have to get a bit creative in how they wear their green.

10-day homestand

The Wizards' longest homestand of the season will feature six games in 10 days from March 27 to April 5. Along that stretch they will host the Nets, Pistons, Heat, Bucks, Lakers and Blazers. Though they will be at home, the Heat-Bucks-Lakers stint won't be an easy one as they will play what could potentially be three of the best teams in the league in just four days with the Bucks and Lakers in a back-to-back.

4-game road trips

The longest road trips for the Wizards this season will all be four games with one of them that doesn't really count as such because it spans across the All-Star break. The three four-game trips without a break in between will be from Nov. 1 to 8 (at Hawks, Heat, Sixers and Hornets), Dec. 17 to 22 (at Suns, Kings, Blazers and Warriors) and March 10 to 16 (at Heat, Grizzlies, Rockets and Bulls).

The most difficult in terms of travel will definitely be the one in December. They fly from D.C. to Phoenix, then to Sacramento on a back-to-back, then to Portland and right after that to San Francisco for another back-to-back. The good news is they then have three days off, including Christmas Eve and Christmas, before they host the Magic and Raptors... in another back-to-back.

2 games yet to be determined

The Wizards' schedule release included only 80 of their 82 games because the final two are dependent on how they fare in the in-season tournament. Due to that, there is currently a gap in their schedule from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11, however, they will have at least two more games added, whether they advance to the knockout round or not. The two teams that advance all the way to the finals of the in-season tournament will play an additional game. If the Wizards do not make it to the knockout round, their two games will be on Dec. 6 and 8.