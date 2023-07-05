Wizards release 2023 NBA Summer League roster

The Wizards' 2023 Las Vegas Summer League roster has been released as they look ahead to their first game of the annual showcase on July 8 against the Indiana Pacers.

The team is headlined by their last two first-round picks, Bilal Coulibaly (2023) and Johnny Davis (2022), plus Tristan Vukcevic, their 2023 second-round pick. Also on the team are Quenton Jackson and Xavier Cooks, who made their NBA debuts last season with the Wizards.

Landon Tatum will serve as the team's coach after spending last season as an assistant for the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards' G League affiliate. He has been with the Wizards organization for six years, working in a variety of coaching roles.

Coulibaly, just 18, was taken seventh overall in last month's draft by the Wizards. He is the first draft pick for the team's new front office brain trust led by Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger and general manager Will Dawkins.

The Summer League will be Coulibaly's first impression in a Wizards uniform. The team is expected to utilize him some as a primary ball-handler to see where he is at in his development as a playmaker. It could help determine his role in the rotation this fall as he begins his NBA career.

There will also be plenty of attention paid to Davis, who will be appearing in his second Summer League. Last year in Las Vegas, Davis struggled with the adjustment coming from college and battled lower back tightness along the way.

Davis made a significant leap in college after his freshman year, going from a role player to winning Big 10 Player of the Year and being selected 10th overall in the NBA Draft. The Summer League will be an indication of how much he has improved over the last calendar year.

Jackson and Cooks will also have the opportunity to display improvement from when they were last on the court with the Wizards in the spring. Jackson was a key member of the Wizards' Summer League team a year ago.

The Wizards have four games scheduled for Las Vegas with another to be determined by how they fare in the first four. They will see the Pacers (July 8), Celtics (July 9), Spurs (July 11) and the Thunder (14).

Here is the full roster: