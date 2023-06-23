Wizards' Summer League schedule includes bout with Victor Wembanyama

The Wizards will play five games in the Las Vegas Summer League next month and on Friday, the day after the 2023 NBA Draft, the schedule was released for the first four of those games. They will begin on July 8 against the Pacers.

Bilal Coulibaly, the seventh overall pick, is expected to play and is in line for some intriguing matchups against fellow lottery picks and No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, his former teammate in France.

Here are the four games, per an official NBA release:

July 8 vs. Pacers (8 p.m. ET)

July 9 vs. Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET)

July 11 vs. Spurs (10:30 p.m. ET)

July 14 vs. Thunder (5 p.m. ET)

That is quite the slate of games. While you never quite know how many games the top draft picks will play, Coulibaly is scheduled to face Wembanyama of the Spurs, a generational phenom, plus Jarace Walker of the Pacers who was picked eighth and Cason Wallace of the Thunder who was taken 10th overall.

Coulibaly and Walker were technically traded for each other, as the Wizards moved up from eight to seven in a deal with the Pacers. Wallace, meanwhile, has a chance to match up with Coulibaly given they are both perimeter players. It's possible Coulibaly will be tasked with guarding him in that game.

The Wizards will have Coulibaly on the roster, as indicated by general manager Will Dawkins on draft night. They also took big man Tristan Vukcevic in the second round, so he is a possibility. Johnny Davis, the Wizards' 2022 first-round pick, said he was going to play at the end of last season in April.

The Wizards could have a lot of talent on their Summer League team and will be involved in some marquee games. Mark your calendars.