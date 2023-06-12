Wes Unseld Jr.'s presence part of what attracted Michael Winger to Wizards

Though the Washington Wizards will have a new-look front office heading into the 2023-24 season, one thing about their on-court operations will remain the same: the head coach.

Wes Unseld Jr. is heading into his third season in Washington, so he'll have more familiarity with the players than the new leaders in D.C. which include President of Monumental Basketball, Michael Winger, general manager, Will Dawkins, and Senior VP of Player Personnel, Travis Schlenk. In fact, when Winger was weighing his options on whether or not to take the Wizards' job, Unseld's presence in Washington was one of the things that tipped the scale.

Winger spoke about his relationship with Unseld on a recent episode of the Off The Bench Podcast, pointing out a fascinating interaction the two parties had years ago.

"Wes already being here, to me, was attractive," Winger said. "We interviewed Wes when I was with the Clippers for the [head coaching] job in 2020 I believe. Very impressive. He's been exposed to a lot of winning. I feel very lucky that Wes is here, and I've had an opportunity extended to sit with Wes, get to know Wes a little bit. I think he's bright and I'm very eager to work with Wes."

At the time Winger and the Clippers interviewed Unseld for their vacant head coaching position, Unseld was in the midst of a successful tenure as an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets. Tyronn Lue ended up taking the Los Angeles job, but Unseld didn't have to wait long to get his shot at a head coaching gig, as he was hired by Washington the following year.

Washington has gone 35-47 in each of the two years since Unseld's arrival in D.C. Looking forward, both he and the front office feel confident in their ability to establish an identity and a perennial contender. At the core of the M.O. for the two parties is collaboration with a set structure.

"There's a level of comfort in that, to have that support system," Unseld said following the new front office's introductory press conference. "There's gonna be clear standards, but there's an alignment. There are gonna be hiccups, there always are, but we're gonna get through it collaboratively. I think that's important, to have that support system to get through those tough times. I look forward to getting in a room and kind of diving into everything -- roster, the staff makeup -- and just kinda getting their feet wet."

So, that's the head coach's perspective. But what about the flip side of the coin, the front office's mantra on how to run an effective organization? What is the support system that Unseld appreciates? From Winger's point of view, it starts and ends with alleviating outside noise.

"I think all coaches need the same thing from a front office, and that is just eliminate distractions and let them focus on hoop," Winger said. "Don't ask them to make decisions that don't necessarily affect winning...the vision is pretty simple. Just create a very narrow job description for Wes and the coaches so they know they're responsible for getting the players better. And I'll take care of everything else."