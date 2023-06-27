The 2022-23 NBA campaign had it all for basketball fans. Major accolades, surprising trades, upsets, a new champion that had neve won a title before. Following the conclusion of the season means the beginning of free agency, which officially marks the beginning of the 2023-24 NBA campaign.

Players and coaches pursue new beginnings, new destinations, new strategies and new answers that could lead their team to the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. Over the past five seasons, the NBA has seen five different champions being crowned, without a repeat winner since the Golden State Warriors went back-to-back in the 2017-2018 seasons. Will a new champion be crowned this season, or will we see the reigning champion Denver Nuggets be crowned once again?

If NBA teams want to lift that Larry O’Brien trophy, celebrate in champagne showers, and parade through their city’s streets; it all starts with team’s and their general managers acting fast in the upcoming free agent market.

When does 2023 NBA Free Agency start?

Friday, June 30: Free agency officially begins at 6:00 p.m. ET.

When do the transactions become official?

July 6: Moves become official just six days after the Free Agent market opens.

NBA teams with the most amount of cap space in 2023-24?

These NBA teams listed below should find more success in the F/A market due to their higher amounts of cap space. The following teams can propose higher offers with the possibility of signing and trading players. As of June 27, these ten teams have the most projected practical cap space entering free agency:

Houston Rockets: $59,783,491 San Antonio Spurs: $37,477,403 Indiana Pacers: $32,152,523 Detroit Pistons: $27,819,304 Utah Jazz: $25,067,675 Orlando Magic: $22,801,227 Oklahoma City Thunder: $16,605,285 Toronto Raptors: $-13,691,917 Atlanta Hawks: $-15,381,398 New York Knicks: $-23,244,819

NBA teams with the least amount of cap space in 2023-24?

These NBA teams listed below will find it rather difficult being able to dish out contracts to the top quality free agents. As of June 27, these ten teams have the least projected practical cap space entering free agency:

Portland Trail Blazers: -$77,838,630 Phoenix Suns: -$70,553,928 Dallas Mavericks: -$67,581,788 LA Clippers: -$67,535,209 Philadelphia 76ers: -$67,412,809 Golden State Warriors: -$65,824,850 Minnesota Timberwolves: -$65,762,602 Miami Heat: -$60,453,094 Denver Nuggets: -$59,528,713 New Orleans Pelicans: -$58,747,990

Who are the top names in 2023 NBA Free Agency?

From their all-star pedigree to some of their championship experience, these players are some the top names who could be scooped up in the coming weeks. From the dominant backcourt players in Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook to the frontcourt sensations of Khris Middleton, Draymond Green, and Brook Lopez; these are some of the top names in the current Free Agent market.

As we saw from the most recent NBA Playoffs, there are several teams that are knocking on the doorstep of reaching the NBA Finals but are one or two key players away from doing so. Some of these big named players might not have the explosiveness or stamina they once had in their careers, but they do have the wisdom and heart to help lead several teams to the finish line.

There are also teams who have a long road ahead of them and have had to say their goodbyes to some big named player’s recently, whether to create more cap space or just take their team in a different direction. The Free Agent market also has many key role players who have hit the market before and know what it takes to earn their place in a new city.

Notable 2023 NBA Free Agents (full list here)

Point Guards:

Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks, Unrestricted F/A

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors, Unrestricted F/A

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Clippers, Unrestricted F/A

D’Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers, Unrestricted F/A

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat, Unrestricted F/A

Patrick Beverley, Chicago Bulls, Unrestricted F/A

Coby White, Chicago Bulls, Restricted F/A

Derrick Rose, New York Knicks, Unrestricted F/A

Dennis Schroder, Los Angeles Lakers, Unrestricted F/A

Jevon Carter, Milwaukee Bucks, Unrestricted F/A

Shooting Guards:

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers, Player Option

Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets, Unrestricted F/A

Josh Hart, New York Knicks, Player Option

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz, Player Option

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers, Restricted F/A

Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets, Unrestricted F/A

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Unrestricted F/A

Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat, Player Option

Max Strus, Miami Heat, Unrestricted F/A

Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors, Player Option

Small Forwards:

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks, Unrestricted F/A

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards, Unrestricted F/A

Cam Johnson, Brooklyn Nets, Restricted F/A

Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte Hornets, Unrestricted F/A

Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans, Restricted F/A

T.J. Warren, Phoenix Suns, Unrestricted F/A

Cam Reddish, Portland Trail Blazers, Restricted F/A

Joe Ingles, Milwaukee Bucks, Unrestricted F/A

Jae Crowder, Milwaukee Bucks, Unrestricted F/A

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies, Unrestricted F/A

Power Forwards:

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors, Unrestricted F/A

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers, Unrestricted F/A

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings, Unrestricted F/A

PJ Washington, Charlotte Hornets, Restricted F/A

Grant Williams, Boston Celtics, Restricted F/A

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers, Restricted F/A

Trey Lyles, Sacramento Kings, Unrestricted F/A

Kenyon Martin Jr., Houston Rockets, Player Option

Georges Niang, Philadelphia 76ers, Unrestricted F/A

Jalen McDaniels, Philadelphia 76ers, Unrestricted F/A

Centers: