Wizards center Daniel Gafford details his love of gaming

We all know Daniel Gafford as the high-flying Wizards center who will never turn down an opportunity to throw down a ferocious alley-oop jam.

Gafford is locked in and in his element when he’s on the court, but off the court, the world of gaming has always brought him happiness.

Gafford has always had a passion for video games and knew one day he wanted to work towards earning his own personal gaming cave.

“Me growing up in the gaming world and whatnot, I’ve always wanted somewhat of my own setup once I started getting into the streaming world,” Gafford said in an interview with Chase Hughes. “Just paying attention to some of the guys that I’ve always watched and paying attention to their setups and stuff I kind of based it off of that.”

To be good at anything in life, it takes time, patience and commitment to learning from others. As Gafford does with basketball, he dedicated his free time to watching other streamers and learning how they set up their gaming platforms to find success.

We’ve seen many other NBA players from Devin Booker to Karl Anthony-Towns to even Anthony Davis who have a tremendous passion for video games and logging many streaming hours during their free time.

Off the court, players tend to enjoy taking their minds off basketball and embarking on a hobby that will bring them joy. For Gafford and many other professional athletes, video games are their safe haven.

“It’s just like a real good college vibe,” Gafford said. “I’m just comfortable in my own space, so I just go down there, I just have a good time. I’m with my guys, I got them in my headset 24/7 whenever I go down there to play, I just go down there basically every day just to wind down.”

Gafford has many off-the-court hobbies, from video games to a deep passion for music. Gaming has always been a massive part of Gafford’s lifestyle. It’s a part of him and it’s a part of what keeps him happy and entertained in his everyday life.

“I’ve had this desk ever since I was in Chicago,” Gafford said. “It’s just been with me and it’s always going to be a part of me because it’s just something that you know I started off with and I made sure I took care of it.”