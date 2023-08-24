Wizards' preseason schedule features three matchups vs. Eastern Conference opponents

The Washington Wizards' 2023 preseason schedule has been announced. Before the Wizards take on the Indiana Pacers on the road on Oct. 25 for the regular season opener, they'll play three games vs. Eastern Conference teams in addition to a contest vs. an Australian team as their preseason slate.

Here's Washington's full preseason schedule:

Oct. 10 at 7:00 p.m.: Wizards vs. Cairns Taipans (NBL)

Oct. 12 at 7:00 p.m.: Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets

Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.: Wizards at New York Knicks

Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.: Wizards at Toronto Raptors

All four games will be broadcast on Monumental Sports Network.

Our preseason schedule is locked in. 🔒



All preseason games will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington, soon to be @MonSportsNet. 📺



📰 Read more: https://t.co/2ns7CRvSfJ pic.twitter.com/ZR65ePJzyv — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 24, 2023

The four preseason games will be the first taste of NBA in-season action for Bilal Coulibaly, who the Wizards drafted seventh overall this past June. Apart from that, it'll also be a chance for Washington's veterans to get a few games under their belt before the regular season.

NBA fans might be unfamiliar with the Cairns Taipans. The Taipans play in the National Basketball League of Australia, the same league that produced current Oklahoma City Thunder star Josh Giddey. Cairns currently boasts a roster led by Tahjere McCall, who had a stint in the Brooklyn Nets organization before transitioning to the NBL.

Charlotte provides another interesting matchup for the Wizards. They drafted Alabama standout Brandon Miller No. 2 overall in this year's draft, so it'll be fascinating to see how he and guard LaMelo Ball mesh on the court. Washington bested the Hornets in three of their four matchups last year, so they'll look to keep that dominance alive in 2023-24.

The New York Knicks are fresh off a second-round playoff berth. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle headline a roster that will keep the Wizards on their toes defensively. New York is deep at center, so Daniel Gafford, Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari will try to spoil the Knicks' party at home.

Finally, the preseason is capped off with a game against the Toronto Raptors, who will hope that rookie sharpshooter Gradey Dick can help them improve their output from last year, in which they missed the playoffs for just the second time in 10 years.