Wizards to face Bucks, Heat in first-ever NBA in-season tournament

For the first time in NBA history, the league will have an in-season tournament where all teams will compete for 'The NBA Cup'.

The Washington Wizards have been placed in East Group B for the tournament. Their opponents will be the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets. Washington will play each of those teams once during group play for a chance to advance.

Our inaugural In-Season Tournament Schedule has been announced.



📰 Read more: https://t.co/e6G3AKoMak pic.twitter.com/q9gpL69W8m — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 15, 2023

Here's how the schedule works: Washington's regular season schedule will include those four group matchups with the four games taking place on Fridays between Nov. 3 and Nov. 24. The full group stage schedule for the Wizards during the inaugural in-season tournament is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 3: Washington Wizards at Miami Heat (8:00 p.m. Monumental Sports Network)

Friday, Nov. 10: Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets (7:00 p.m. on MSN)

Friday, Nov. 17: Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks (7:00 p.m. on MSN)

Friday, Nov. 24: Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks (8:00 p.m. on MSN)

If Washington advances, their quarterfinal knockout game would take place either Dec. 4 or 5. The semifinals and final will take place in Las Vegas on Dec. 7 and 9, respectively. If the Wizards don't advance, they will fill out their remaining two regular season contests on Dec. 6 and 8, their opponents TBD.

Because this is the first time the NBA has experimented with an in-season tournament, it will naturally take a bit of getting used to. In a nutshell, here's how it works: all 30 teams were divided randomly into six divisions of five teams each, three divisions per conference. Each team will play each other team in their division once for a total of four division games apiece during group play.

6 group winners.

1 wild card per conference.



Which 8 teams do YOU have advancing out of Group Play in the NBA In-Season Tournament?



Schedule drops on ESPN's NBA Today at 3pm/et! pic.twitter.com/lkPVXWzRFM — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023

After group play, the team with the best record in each division, plus two wild card teams (one from each conference), will advance to the eight-team single-elimination knockout rounds. The last four teams standing will head to Las Vegas in December to play the semifinals and championship round of the in-season tournament.

A prize pool will also be allocated to the eight teams who advance to the knockout rounds, with the prize money increasing depending on how far a team advances. The league will then name the MVP of the competition and the All-Tournament team.

Here's the important part: in-season tournament games will count towards regular-season standings, with the exception of the championship game itself. Per the NBA, "Each team will continue to play 82 regular-season games in the 2023-24 season, including those games that are part of Group Play and the Knockout Rounds."

So, mark your calendars for Fridays in November, as Washington's matchups on those four nights just got more interesting. Not only will they have the usual importance of a regular season game, but the added gravity of the in-season tournament raises the stakes.