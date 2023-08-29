Weekend Programming Guide: September 1-3

The best time of year is upon us, sports fans: the fall. Leaves change, the air starts to get just a bit chilly, and college sports return! And with the return of college sports comes one of the best autumn activities, which is watching said sports.

To get fans geared up for what is sure to be a thrilling and historical NCAA athletics season, Monumental Sports will bring fans their first taste of college sports this coming weekend. Three college volleyball games and one football game are to be broadcast on Monumental Sports Network from September 1-3.

Here is the full schedule for what you can expect on MSN this weekend (note: these games are not available on live stream):

Friday, Sept. 1 - Towson vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (7 PM) Volleyball

If you follow college volleyball, you know the reputation the Towson Tigers have garnered for themselves over the last half-decade. With their straight-sets win over Delaware back in November, the Tigers clinched their fourth straight Colonial Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship. Now, they're back and ready for conference action again, beginning their 2023 campaign 1-1 on the season and looking to climb over .500 this weekend with a victory over FDU.

Saturday, Sept. 2 - Towson vs. Dartmouth (12 PM) Volleyball

Less than 24 hours after they take on Fairleigh Dickinson, Towson is back in action on Monumental Sports Network to play Dartmouth in a non-conference matchup. Pay close attention to junior outside hitter Victoria Barrett for the Tigers. Barrett was named CAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player last season en route to Towson's conference championship, as she totaled 47 kills on a .380 hitting percentage over the course of the tournament.

Sat. Sept. 2 - Richmond vs Morgan State (6 PM) College Football

Football is back! The Richmond Spiders begin their 140th season at home against Baltimore's Morgan State University in what should be a fun beginning to the 2023 college football slate. Richmond finished 9-4 last year, their season ending with a crushing 38-31 loss at Sacramento State in the FCS playoffs. Meanwhile, Morgan State finished 4-7 last season but are bringing back junior defensive lineman Elijah Williams, who was named First-Team All-MEAC last year after totaling 50 tackles and nine sacks in all 11 Bears contests.

Sunday, Sept. 3 - Towson vs. Rider (1 PM) Volleyball

To close out the weekend, Towson will take on Rider on a Sunday matinee on the volleyball court. The Broncs are looking to overwrite the blemish that was their 2022 campaign, when they finished 11-20 on the season. They took straight-set losses against Virginia and North Carolina A&T to begin their 2023 as well, so they'll come into Sunday's matchup hungry for a victory.