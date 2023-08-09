5 things Wizards fans should know about Eugene Omoruyi

Once the Washington Wizards completed a flurry of moves that saw Jordan Poole, Mike Muscala, Danilo Galinari and others land in D.C. earlier this summer, they still felt there was work to be done. The team's front office continued to make calls around the league, which saw a wealth of other players don Wizards' threads.

One such player is forward Eugene Omoruyi, who the Wizards brought to Washington via a two-way contract in mid-July. Omoruyi, 26, split time between Oklahoma City and Detroit last season, and now comes to the squad with a chance to prove his worth in the G League and potentially crack the Wizards' bench.

Here are five things to know about him:

Quite a backstory

Omoruyi is a late bloomer -- a player who only started taking up basketball (relatively) later in life than others. He was born in Benin City, Nigeria and moved with his family to Canada when he was just one year old. He played soccer growing up and didn't even start playing basketball until he was a sophomore in high school. Talk about a quick learner.

"Before, I just played the game merely out of love," Omoruyi said once his collegiate career got off and running. "Sitting out last year, I watched dozens of hours of film, seeing the spots where I can pick and choose my shots, the spots where I can be effective and I’m more determined than ever."

Rising through college and the G League

Ah yes, the good 'ole G-Leaguer-turned-NBA-contributor pipeline story. It never gets old -- just ask current Wizards like Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, or Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Once Omoruyi quickly grasped the facets of the game, he got enough attention to land at Rutgers, where he played the first three years of his college career and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention his junior year. He then transferred to Oregon for his final year of eligibility, where his output garnered national attention.

Omoruyi, in the tough competition of the PAC-12, no less, averaged over 17 points and five rebounds per game as a senior and earned First-Team All-PAC 12 honors. He went undrafted in 2021 and played admirably for the Mavericks' and Thunder's G League affiliates before truly making his mark in Detroit. In 17 games as a Piston last year, Omoruyi poured in 9.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest in just over 20 minutes per game.

1,000 shots

Want to know how intense Omoruyi's work ethic is? Well, take this story from the Asbury Park Press for example:

When Omoruyi was at Rutgers, he wanted to improve his shooting. After all, a sharpshooting forward can set himself apart from a player who strictly performs well in the post. In order to take his shooting to the next level, Omoruyi would take 1,000 shots (500 midranges and 500 threes) six days per week in the mornings. Sundays were the exception -- those days, he would take 500 free throws then head to church.

That's over 300,000 shots per year, strictly on his own, in addition to all the shots he would take in practice and in games. It's no wonder why his field goal percentage rose from 34.9% his freshman year to 47.3% his senior year. In the NBA, Omoruyi is a career 44.2% shooter.

Play style

Omoruyi is a prototypical small forward -- about 6-foot-6, 235 pounds with a knack for using his body to bully his way to the rim. He can hold his own from the field and is a good off-ball cutter, which can fit in well with the Wizards' rotation of players who run the ball through floor spacers like Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole.

A particular area that stands out about Eugene Omoruyi is his ability to use timing and fakes to setup clean finishing opportunities around the rim.



There were numerous sequences in the Mavericks' preseason win over the Clippers where he got a defender to leave their feet. pic.twitter.com/bF8wAXdAII — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) October 9, 2021

He's also a versatile defender, able to defend positions 2-4 with relative comfort. If he can up his three-point percentage, which sat at 29.3% this past season in the NBA, he can be a valuable two-way asset.

He wanted to be a...lawyer?

Yes. Lawyer. That's right. He said so himself after posting a team-high 19 points and five rebounds in a Maverick's preseason win two years ago. He was a political science major and still intends on going to law school.

"It's a great group of guys."



Eugene Omoruyi on his fellow teammates.#MFFL pic.twitter.com/4txmO82m4B — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) October 9, 2021

"I'm big on academics and my dream was always to become a lawyer," Omoruyi said. "NBA is a hobby that I really enjoy doing and I'm proud to be here. Like I said, it's after basketball and a lifelong dream, so I just wanna continue that going and be a lawyer later on."