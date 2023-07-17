How to watch Mystics vs. Fever

Fresh out of the All-Star break, the Washington Mystics will look to start the second half on the right foot. Before entering the break the Mystics handled the Seattle Storm with a 93-86 victory. Now, they'll look to build momentum after dropping four of their previous six games. The injury bug has plagued the Mystics and they know every single player has an important role moving forward.

Washington has a great chance to open the second half with a win when they take on Indiana for the third time this season. The Fever came out on top during their first meeting with an 87-66 victory, but the Mystics had no problem returning the favor at home with a 96-88 victory. Wednesday morning will be the third of four meetings between the two teams.

On July 7 the two teams played at the Mystics home court in the Entertainment & Sports Arena. This time around as part of the Mystics annual Camp Day game, the game will be held at Capital One Arena. Mystics Camp Day is an annual summer tradition as the team hosts camps from all over the DMV.

Despite being shorthanded with injuries, the Mystics should have plenty of motivation for this matchup, in order to start the second half in the right direction.

Here's everything you need to know about the contest.

MYSTICS VS. FEVER HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Mystics vs. Fever will be broadcast on NBCS Washington/Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Fever on NBCS Washington/Monumental Sports & Entertainment or with the WNBA League Pass.



MYSTICS VS. FEVER TV SCHEDULE

11:00 AM: Mystics Pregame Live

11:30 AM: Mystics vs. Indiana Fever (LIVE)

2:00 PM: Mystics Postgame Live

MYSTICS VS. FEVER PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brittney Sykes, G, Mystics (13.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.5 apg): Sykes is coming off an excellent performance against the Storm, as she led the team with 26 points while adding five rebounds and three steals in Washington's victory. Sykes poured in 29 points against the Fever in their last meeting and has scored double-digit points in seven straight games for the Mystics. With the Mystics missing key pieces on offense, Washington will continue to rely on Sykes as one of their top-scoring options.

Aliyah Boston, F, Fever (15.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.3 apg): The first pick in the 2023 draft has been one of the top playmakers for the Fever once again. Her scoring numbers this season have been a bit streaky and in return, her team has only been able to muster up five wins so far. Currently riding an eight-game losing streak, the Fever are looking for a win coming out of the All-Star break. The Mystics are in a position to extend the Fever's losing streak but will have to keep Boston in check if they wish to do so.